And the political process in the country, after the parliamentary elections, which was held on the tenth of last October, settled with the presence of two parties for the Shiite component, two for the Sunni component, and the same for the Kurds, while internal dialogues continue regarding the share of these components of senior positions.

The Shiite blocs, with their two parts, the “coordinating framework” led by Nuri al-Maliki, and the Sadrist movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr, did not reach an agreement on the nature of the next government and its head, and differences escalated between the two Kurdish parties (the Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party), over the presidency, while the two Sunni blocs demanded (Determination, and progress) that each of them obtain the position of the Presidency of Parliament.

Two candidates for each position

Based on these data, observers of the Iraqi affairs see the possibility of resorting to the scenario of presenting two candidates for each of the posts of the Presidency of the Republic and Parliament, provided that the House of Representatives chooses whom it deems appropriate for this position, while the position of Prime Minister remains subject to the agreement of the two parties, with the possibility of presenting more than one candidate. , within the general atmosphere, before agreeing on one of them.

Within this context, political analyst Basil Al-Kazemi believes that “the scenario of presenting two candidates for each position is likely in light of the current differences within the component binaries, but the main node is related to the Shiite house, which must present its candidate for prime minister.”

He pointed out that “the division of the Shiite house between those who want a consensus government, and those who want a majority government, will complicate the scene completely.”

Al-Kazemi added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the Sadrist movement wants a political majority government to take full responsibility for its political and technical performance, but the coordinating framework forces are seeking to install a prime minister of their sizes, agree to their whims and implement their vision, and strengthen the presence of armed factions.”

During the 2018 elections, the Kurdish and Sunni political blocs resorted to presenting two candidates for the posts of the Presidency of the Republic and the Presidency of Parliament, due to internal differences that prevented the possibility of submitting a single candidate.

The choice was at the time for the House of Representatives, which preferred Barham Salih to the presidency over his opponent, Fouad Hussein, the current foreign minister, and also chose Muhammad al-Halbousi to head the parliament, without Osama al-Nujaifi.

There is no choice in front of the Shiite blocs

And if the Sunni and Kurdish blocs have the ability to resolve disputes under the dome of Parliament, by selecting the representatives for whom they see fit with regard to the posts of the presidency and parliament, then the Shiite blocs cannot do so, as the Iraqi constitution stipulates that the most numerous parliamentary bloc presents one candidate to a president Republic, to assign him to form the government.

An unwritten custom has been established since the 2005 elections, that the presidency of the republic shall be from the Kurdish component’s share, as it is filled by figures from the National Union Party, while the position of Parliament Speaker is occupied by a figure of the Sunni component, and the presidency of the government is from the share of Shiite parties.

For his part, writer and expert on Iraqi affairs Hamza Mustafa believes that “the internal dialogues are currently in full swing, to avoid the scenario of presenting two candidates, as happened in 2018, but differences still exist between the parties of one component.”

Mustafa added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “in the event that differences escalate, and those blocs do not reach agreements regarding their candidates, they will be forced to enter with two candidates for the posts of the presidency and parliament, so that matters can be resolved within the parliament.”

The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to hold its first session, next Sunday, under the chairmanship of Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who is the oldest member.