People who decide to cross the United States border illegally have to go through a series of dangers. The cartels usually extort them and steal their belongings. But women face even greater risks. Many of them are victims of rape and they do not find out that they are pregnant until they arrive in the North American country where they find it impossible to undergo a legal abortion.

An article published in the media NBCNews shared the story of a woman from El Salvador. Six weeks after arriving in the United States to apply for asylum, she realized that She was pregnant as a result of a rape carried out by a Mexican cartel who held her hostage in the border city of Reynosa.

The media interviewed several women who, for safety reasons, remained anonymous, but reported that they were sexually assaulted in Mexico. In addition to having to face the terrible situation, and then the news of her pregnancy, Once in Texas, they are faced with the prohibition of legal abortion.

The authorities have realized that The number of immigrant women arriving in the United States with unwanted pregnancies has grown. By This, they warn, is an example of the growing violence that is emerging on the border between Mexico and the United States, where cartels kidnap immigrants to collect ransoms, those who cannot pay face attacks, including rape.

In this regard, the organization Doctors Without Borders registered a 70 percent increase in consultations for sexual violence in the Mexican border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros, compared to the previous three months. So, In the first two months of 2024, it registered nearly 70 cases of sexual violence in the area.

In the case of the immigrant from El Salvador, without knowing English, she decided to turn to online forums to find information on how to access abortion pills, the problem is that the dose of medication he needed has been banned in fourteen Republican-governed states, including Texas. Therefore, he decided to travel to a nearby state to carry out the procedure.

Weeks later she found herself with the possibility of obtaining five doses of misoprostol, one of the abortion pills that she herself had used. Despite knowing that she could face charges for distributing the pills in Texas, decided to violate state law to help other women going through situations similar to hers.

Criminals take advantage of the slow response of the United States

In recent years, the article refers, Organized crime groups on the US-Mexico border are taking advantage of long wait times that migrants have to face to request asylum and carry out crimes such as extortion and sexual assault.

And the current migration crisis has forced hundreds of migrants to remain in some of the most dangerous cities in Mexico until they can obtain an appointment with Customs and Border Protection (CBP).