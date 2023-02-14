Players of the Stanford soccer team wear T-shirts that read “mental health matters” to remember a teammate who committed suicide before a game. Yalonda M. James (AP)

“Young people are telling us they are in crisis and we need to listen and act,” according to Kathleen Ethier, head of the department of adolescent health at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A report published this Monday by the agency dependent on the Department of Health draws an alarming landscape of adolescents, especially girls, trapped by mental health problems, sadness and sexual violence.

The report is the most comprehensive x-ray of health problems in a broad sense that afflict young people, covering issues such as mental health, suicidal impulses, drug use, violence and sexual behavior. When presenting it this Monday in a telematic press conference, Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, has been blunt: “The data paints a bleak picture: American adolescents are mired in a rising tide of sadness, violence, and trauma. In the last decade, adolescents, especially girls, have experienced a dramatic increase in experiences of violence, poor mental health and risk of suicide”, she has stated.

Ethier has gone down in detail about the study, the first to be carried out since the pandemic, with field work carried out in the fall of 2021 among high school students. There are two alarming fronts. On the one hand, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the mental health of young people, although the trends were already behind us and factors such as social networks and problems at school also contribute to this. On the other, sexual violence has skyrocketed.

In 2021, 42% of high school students had experienced persistent sadness and hopelessness, nearly a third had suffered from mental health problems, 22% had seriously considered suicide, 18% had made suicide plans, and 10% did. I had tried in the last year. They are record figures in all sections. And if you look at girls, nearly three in five adolescents reported depressive symptoms, nearly one-third had thought about committing suicide (58% increase in a decade), nearly one in four had made plans to commit suicide (60% more than in 2011) and 13% had tried (compared to 7% of boys). The levels of depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts and behaviors are twice as high among adolescent girls as among boys. The situation is even worse in the LGBT community, in which 45% of young people had thought about suicide.

The situation is also alarming in terms of sexual violence: “Adolescent girls experienced record levels of violence in 2021,” explained Ethier, who believes that this violence contributes to depressive tendencies. Nearly one in five girls, 18%, had recently experienced sexual violence, an increase of 20% since 2017. 14% of adolescent girls had been physically forced to have sex when they did not want to.

For the past 10 years, that number has remained high at around 10-11%, but it has jumped from 11% to 14% from 2019 to 2021, in just two years. “This is truly alarming. For every 10 teenage girls you know, at least one of them and probably more has been raped. This tragedy cannot continue,” Ethier stressed.

“This data is hard to hear and should prompt action,” said Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer. “As the mother of a teenage girl, I am heartbroken. As a public health leader, I am driven to act and prevent these issues and the impact they have on our youth and their families. As an ER doctor, I still remember the college student I treated after she was raped. She was ashamed and thought that she had not done enough to stop it”, she has said.

Adolescent girls also consume more alcohol (27% compared to 19%, although in this case with clearly downward trends in both sexes) and suffer higher rates of cyberbullying (20%, compared to 11%, with stable figures compared to previous surveys). The 89 page report shows certain progress in bullying in the schools themselves (perhaps somewhat distorted by the pandemic), in avoiding the use of drugs and toxic substances and in less risky sexual practices.

The study also analyzes the differences between races, but in general they are not as marked as those that exist due to sex. It does note that Black and Hispanic students were more likely to stay out of school for safety reasons, suggesting exposure to environmental violence in their communities and schools. Black students, however, were less likely than most other groups to experience bullying at school.

In terms of sexual violence, white female students were more at risk than some other racial/ethnic groups of experiencing sexual violence by anyone, while the highest incidence of forced sex was among American Indian/Native girls from Alaska.

“Our children need us right now,” said Anna King, president of the National Association of Parents and Teachers, who referred above all to depressive and suicidal tendencies at the study presentation. “We have been saying it. Our nation is facing a youth mental health crisis, and these data make it even more devastating. And we must address it right now. Our children are the future of our country and it is critical that we help them reach their full potential right now,” before sharing his own experience.

“My family went through such a situation with my 15-year-old niece, named Lada, five years ago. She was a happy girl. She was very participatory. She danced, played sports. She ran track and field and basketball. She was a dancer and a cheerleader. We never knew what signs to look for. And that was very important to us. I urge our families to come together, look for signs.”

Talking to children, creating safer environments in schools and specific programs to help young people with mental health problems are the recipes that the CDC experts recommend to deal with the problems highlighted by the study.