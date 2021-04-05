Carlos D’Amico was the successor of Dardo Rocha (the founder of the city of La Plata) in the Buenos Aires governorate.

Alarmed by the speculative fever and foreign debt initiated in the presidency of Juárez Celman, in 1889, she wrote about what she saw coming for the countries that, like Argentina, followed those policies “of opening to the world”:

“Every five years they will have a crisis whose dangers will grow in geometric proportion, Until a day comes when usurers across the sea own their railways, of his telegraphs, of his big companies, of his cédulas [hipotecarias] and of the 50 thousand leagues that have been sold to them at a vile price. ”

“When they have no more goods to deliver in payment They will begin by delivering the income from their customs; they will continue to hand over the administration of all their income, they will allow, to guarantee that administration, the occupation of their territory. “

Carlos D’Amico, former Bonarense governor and critic of Juárez Celman’s indebtedness policy. Photo Clarín Archive

“And they will conclude by seeing the flag of the empire that protects the freedom of England, but has enslaved the world with the pound sterlingStronger and safer chain than the heaviest steel shackle any tyrant has ever used. ” (one)

In the economic and financial sphere – together with the first great “default” of the foreign debt and its arduous renegotiation, which would be completed in 1893 -, the crisis unleashed in 1890 brought about the chain bankruptcy of a part of the banking system.

Even the National Bank and that of the Province of Buenos Aires were liquidated.

While the national State in 1891 founded the Banco de la Nación Argentina to replace its previous financial institution, it was not until the beginning of the 20th century that the official Buenos Aires bank, preserving its old name.

In 1890 the Bank of the Province of Buenos Aires was liquidated and was reestablished at the beginning of the 20th century. Photo Clarín Archive

Around 1895, foreign capitals returned to the country, and in a new boom in exports –of cereals and meats, bound for Europe–, in 1899 Law 3871 was approved, by which the convertibility of the Argentine currency to gold was established.

The system was regulated by the Conversion Fund, which conditioned the issuance of pesos in national currency to the inventories of metal.

This system, which sought to stabilize the economy, was actually subject to fluctuations in foreign trade, especially with the main importer, Great Britain.

Argentina’s dependence, in this way, not only affected foreign trade but also the monetary and financial system, affecting the entire national economy.

The crisis of 1890 was also a “hinge” in Argentine politics.

The park revolution



Since 1889, the growing and varied opposition to the regime had begun to gather in the Civic Union, which on July 26, 1890 promoted an armed uprising, starring civilians and military.

The Revolution of the Park, in 1890. Hemeroteca of the National Library

They took the Artillery Park of the Capital (in front of Plaza Lavalle) and although failed in their attempt to overthrow President Miguel Juárez Celman, he had to resign in August.

This “Revolution of the Park” demanded the end of the prevailing corruption and the “cleanliness of the suffrage”.

This movement would give rise, the following year, to the Radical Civic Union, which would insist on its fight for the democratization of electoral practices.

The revolution of the park would give rise in 1891 to the Radical Civic Union. Photo Clarín Archive

Although his insurrectionary attempts of 1893 and 1905 were also unsuccessful, in the long run his actions would lead to a considerable part of the conservative elite became convinced of the need to expand political participation, which would happen in 1912 with the sanction of the so-called Sáenz Peña Law, of secret and compulsory voting, although limited to the male half of the citizenry.

Quotes: 1. Carlos D’Amico, Buenos Aires, his men and his politics, Americana, Buenos Aires, 1952.

EM