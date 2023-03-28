No matter how loud it may be, the angry presidential attack against the Federal Judiciary and its incumbent, Minister Norma Lucía Piña, is still far from implying a “constitutional crisis”, no matter how Lopez Obrador violates the division of powers established by the Magna Carta that he protested to keep.

The escalation, however, deserves the greatest attention because there are no precedents for something like this, not even in the most “corrupt” and “neoliberal” times.

Beyond the speech, it should be noted that AMLO has not dared to ignore or disregard the decisions of the Supreme Court of Justice that they upset him so much. The extreme discrepancies and disqualifications have remained in the verbal field, but also placed the relationship between his and the Power of attorney in the field of barbarism or less: in that of stupidity due to its evident dose of ignorance and/or contempt for Basic Law (“Don’t come to me with the story that the law is the law”).

Deploring that Minister Javier Laynez Potisek admitted for processing the constitutional controversy filed by the INE Against the reforms that dismember it and scrap its operation, the president said:

“They can (stop the Plan B) because it is the same mafia as the conservatives. They do not want there to be democracy because they are supporters of the oligarchy, not of democracy…”.

The pluralization covers 10 of the 11 ministers of the Court and all the magistrates and judges. The exception is the former owner, Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, the only one whom López Obrador trusts.

Ironizes. Minimize and lie:

“The distinguished members of the Judiciary and INE earn more than what the President of the Republic earns. So, since what the law seeks is to reduce the extremely high salaries of counselors and judges, magistrates, ministers of the Court, they want to (throw down their reforms) because they have money as God, their only God is money . That is the bottom of the matter.”

The true background, however, is in what Minister Laynez argues:

“The national democratic system has as an organic guarantee the adequate operational capacity of the INE. The claimed decree produces a substantial modification in the organization, structure and operation of the body itself, to the extent that it is possible that its regular operation could be compromised in the terms that it had been operating.

If the suspension is not granted, the acting institute would be subject to the application of the new organic scheme provided by the legislator, with the consequent budget adjustments, which would result in the disappearance of positions and the removal of various public servants and, therefore, the necessary irreversible affectation to the capacity of the institute to fulfill the constitutional functions entrusted to it in front of the citizenry”.

AMLO should tone down his anger, since his fifth columnists are preparing to manipulate the INE…

