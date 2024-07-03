There’s no doubt that this has been a tough year for video games, especially with the constant closure of studios and the layoff of creatives. This time, all eyes are on Xbox because according to reports, it will have more layoffs in the coming days.

According to information from Tom Warren – editor at The Verge – There are going to be several layoffs this week within Xbox. In fact, one has already been made public, and it was of a person who was on vacation.

Jessie Birdy took to her Twitter account to announce that her position at Microsoft had been terminated. He also thanked the Xbox team and said he hopes he has not let them down during the time he worked with them.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that at the beginning of 2024, Microsoft laid off more than 1,900 workers at Activision Blizzard and Xbox. Even the topic of studio closures at Bethesda eventually came up, a detail that upset many, especially after the success of Hi-Fi Rush.

In early June, it was announced that several jobs would be cut in the Azure area, which is also a key part of Microsoft.

We’ll see what happens with Xbox and its workers in the coming days.

Xbox experienced one of its heaviest declines of 2024

It seems that bad news came together within Xbox on July 2nd when they had a system crash that lasted for quite a while. Complaints were not long in coming from users, however, they were always transparent about the situation.

This system outage will have lasted between 6 and 8 hours, a detail that affected many players who finally had to connect to the network so that their video games could work.

This system outage will have lasted between 6 and 8 hours, a detail that affected many players who finally had to connect to the network so that their video games could work.

We'll see if things settle down for Xbox in the coming days, as they had a great summer and we don't see why they shouldn't continue the good run.