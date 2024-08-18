The Venezuelan political crisis is at a dead end. At least that is what political analysts believe, who believe that, following the proposals made this week by the presidents of Colombia and Brazil, the efforts of the international community to restore democracy in the neighbouring country are becoming less and less effective as the days go by.

But they also show what could be an “ignorance” or “lack of information” about the Venezuelan political and historical reality. This appreciation was generated after the proposal launched by Gustavo Petro on social network X to implement the experience of the National Front that Colombia had between the 50s and 70s.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia Photo:Presidency Share

“A political solution for Venezuela that brings peace and prosperity to its people depends on Nicolás Maduro. The experience of the Colombian National Front is an experience that, if used temporarily, can help achieve a definitive solution,” was one of Petro’s messages after talks with his Brazilian counterpart.

The idea was not well received. On Thursday night, Nicolás Maduro responded to Petro, through a comment that this newspaper obtained exclusively.

“In the case of Colombia, we have been rebuilding relations with great dedication. I speak with President Petro, we call each other on the phone, we also discuss many issues in private, but I would never practice microphone diplomacy with Colombia,” said Maduro, reminding his ally that he is “the guarantor of the peace negotiations, Venezuela is the guarantor and I will never give opinions on what Colombia should do to overcome the war that is terrible (…) we will continue to help Colombia in its peace process without intervening in internal affairs,” said the Venezuelan president.

This statement by Maduro seems to be “a warning to Petro,” says a source with knowledge of the conversations between Bogotá and Caracas. “Basically, what he is telling him is not to get involved in the Venezuelan problem because the one who is sheltering the ELN and the FARC is Chavismo itself,” said this person to this newspaper.

Although Maduro did not refer to the National Front’s proposal, it seems that it is not viable either, especially when Venezuela was a pioneer in the model of democracy for the region through the implementation of the Puntofijo Pact of 1958, which rather than seeking alternation, created conditions for broad participation.

“It is surprising that President Petro refers to the National Front, being a president who came to power from the M19, taking into account that this is a group that emerged because of the problems that the Front caused in Colombia. It shows ignorance about what the process of political construction of Venezuela was like with the Puntofijo Pact,” Ronal Rodríguez, coordinator of the Venezuela Observatory of the University of Rosario, told this newspaper.

Nicolás Maduro after appearing before the TSJ Photo:AFP Share

For Rodriguez, Petro returns to tweet diplomacy and “did not want to lose prominence in the face of Lula’s statements about proposing new elections.”

But the proposal for new elections does not generate sympathy either among the opposition leaders or among the citizens, who repeat in the streets that the election has already taken place. María Corina Machado considered it as a “lack of respect for Venezuelans.”

“What if Maduro doesn’t like second elections? Are we going to a third one? Would you accept that in your countries? We went to elections with the rules of tyranny. To propose a new election is a lack of respect for Venezuelans and for July 28,” Machado complained at a press conference.

Lula has insisted on his proposal, but has also raised his tone against the Government of Venezuela, calling it a “very unpleasant regime,” hinting at the little progress made with Caracas.

Just on Friday, 22 countries and the European Union requested the “immediate publication of all the original minutes” of the July 28 elections in Venezuela and the “impartial and independent” verification of the results of those elections, in which the National Electoral Council declared Nicolás Maduro the winner.

However, the efforts are still only documents that, for the lawyer and geopolitical expert, Mariano de Alba, the different international declarations “denote that there is no active mediation with fluid communication with the Venezuelan actors, but rather theoretical proposals to try to promote the resolution of the conflict.”

And precisely these proposals show that, despite the fact that The opposition has shown the minutes and the National Electoral Council refuses to do so, alleging a hacking of its systems, while on the other hand Maduro awaits a ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice that ratifies him as the winner. There does not seem to be a way out, but rather a dead end in which Chavismo is entrenched and consolidating its power.

For De Alba, the international impact exists, but its impact on the positions of the government and the opposition is limited because the regime “feels capable of remaining cohesive and facing isolation by the West once again.”

González was not in the initial bets to represent the opposition. Photo:Getty Images Share

The immediate resolution of the conflict is a concern for various sectors, but also the long-term consequences, especially in the economic field, since with a government whose legitimacy is questioned, it will be difficult to access credit – as is already happening – and the possibility of new alternatives will disappear, complicating the economic situation and therefore motivating a new migration.

“We are in a dead end,” Ricardo Ríos, an environmental analyst and president of the firm Poder y Estrategia, told EL TIEMPO. For Ríos, although Maduro’s government is weak from a political and narrative point of view, “it has the force of arms through various groups and especially the National Armed Forces, so that complicates the situation.”

Ríos believes that in this “blind street” there are international factors that “do not have the capacity or the disposition to determine an exit from the Maduro government” and that brings consequences that Venezuelan society will have to pay for.

Repression grows

Amidst these proposals, which both Chavismo and the opposition reject, the government, which controls all state institutions, is advancing restrictions on citizens, such as blocking social networks and websites, as well as demanding the elimination of platforms such as WhatsApp. This last order was complied with by the most radical supporters.

In the midst of this, alarm bells have gone off and there is fear that Maduro will completely refuse to accept the transition.

Edmundo González Urrutia, the winner of the election with 67 percent according to the minutes presented by the opposition, urged Maduro on Thursday “not to delay any longer the peaceful transition” that the country chose in the presidential elections on July 28.

On his social networks, he posted a video in which he said that “the decision to continue ignoring the will of the people expressed at the polls on July 28 affects the country’s democracy, as well as its economy” and accused Maduro of “playing with the lives of millions” of Venezuelans.

González, like Machado, is in hiding, so social media has been their showcase in recent days. Faced with a possible arrest and threats from the government, they preferred to remain in hiding.

Protests in Catia against the results of the presidential election. Photo:AFP Share

“Venezuela deserves a future of stability, prosperity and peace, but to achieve this, it is essential to respect the will of the people and allow the transition to a government that can restore confidence and open the doors to economic development,” said González.

But while the opposition is making these requests, the National Assembly continues to suffocate the civic space in the country, this time with the approval of the NGO Oversight Law, approved by the Assembly last Thursday.

Human rights activists in Venezuela have sounded the alarm and denounced that the persecution of critics of Maduro and any public official will “deepen.”

The parliament, headed by Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, voted unanimously in favor of this law, which orders Non-Governmental Organizations to register in a registry managed by the Ministry of the Interior and make a “list of donations” for their operation, in which they must specify whether the funds come from national or foreign sources.

The law has a punitive intent

The law is part of a legislative package requested by Maduro following protests against his declaration as the winner. These demonstrations left 25 dead – two of them soldiers -, almost 200 injured and more than 2,400 arrested, according to the government.

“The law is intended to be punitive,” said Ali Daniels, director of the NGO Access to Justice, in a statement to the press. He estimated that there are about 10,000 organizations in the country. Once the legislation is published in the Official Gazette, NGOs will have 90 days to register in the new registry and 180 days to amend their statutes to adapt them to the approved regulations, with no deadlines for the State to respond.

Maria Corina Machado at a rally in Aragua. Photo:Miguel Gutierrez. EFE Share

“It will be a sword of Damocles (…). All the organizations that exist now will be at the discretion, not to say arbitrariness, of an official,” Daniels warned. It is “a blow” to “control even the smallest area of ​​people’s lives and the country (…), threatening dissolution and million-dollar fines to NGOs that are already consolidated and comply with dozens of laws and taxes,” criticized the human rights organization Provea in a statement on the social network X.

“We warn the international community about this law, which will deepen the persecution of dissident voices and silence civic space,” she added. Espacio Público, dedicated to the defense of freedom of expression, said that this law “concretizes the criminalization of civil society organizations.”