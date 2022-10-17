The chief commissioner of the Mossos d’Esquadra, Josep Maria Estela. albert garcia

The serious crisis in the Mossos d’Esquadra broke out definitively last Friday, at the meeting in which the six new commissioners of the body were to be elected. The police chief of the Mossos, Josep Maria Estela, and the Department of the Interior, led by Joan Ignasi Elena (ERC), defended different lists, as the Efe agency advanced. To the point that Estela left the meeting, according to police sources, delving into an already deep division, with a fractured police leadership. The Department of the Interior has summoned the chief commissioner on Monday, who is on the verge of dismissal.

The official announcement of the new stewards took place on Friday: four women and two men. The election involved a tough debate, in which Commissioner Estela defended the election of three women and three men, according to police sources. That battle that could be considered technical affects the cornerstone of the direction of the Department of the Interior: the feminization of the Mossos. From Interior, Estela’s opposition is understood as a resistance to that political guideline, which, however, police sources assure that the chief commissioner shares.

The disagreement reflects the lack of decision-making capacity of the new head of the body, already very weakened after before the summer he did a pulse to the Department of the Interior, revealed by EL PAÍS, in which he asked for the dismissal of his second, Commissioner Eduard Sallent , whom he accused of disloyalty and political interference. The Department then appealed to teamwork, made its support for Commissioner Sallent clear and tried to resolve the crisis with an internal letter sent by the chief commissioner to all mossos d’esquadra.

But far from being resolved, the fracture has worsened in recent weeks to the point that the dismissal of the commissioner, if he does not resign from office, something that police sources rule out, is the option that is on the table of the Department of the Interior. The dome would remain temporary, with Sallent as the visible head, until the appointment of a new police officer. Initially, Councilor Elena’s team contemplated materializing the change of the head of the body in December, with the election of a woman among the new commissioners already formally appointed after the training course.

“The promotion of commissioners is born delegitimized”, criticize police sources, about the battle that has blown up the delicate balance in which the Department of the Interior and its “choral” leadership appointed in December moved, with Estela at the head, Sallent as second, the intendant Rosa Bosch (now promoted to commissioner) and the spokesperson inspector, Montse Escudé. “The situation will be ungovernable,” predict other commanders of the body, who show their support for the still chief commissioner and point out, in his opinion, the intention of the Interior to strike down any resistance in the police leadership to political interference. “These purges do not stop adding enemies and bad relationships,” say other police sources. The probable replacement of Commissioner Estela adds discomfort to the tension already generated by Major Josep Lluís Trapero in December, and with him a whole series of police officers considered related.

If finally the counselor Elena ceases him, Estela the second operational manager whom he dismisses in less than a year, and the seventh time that a chief commissioner of the Mossos has been changed since 2017. “It is unsustainable”, lament other consulted commanders, who they live with disenchantment and impotence the umpteenth crisis in the Catalan police. “We are in a constant interim”, other Mossos sources add to the criticism, where each new chapter of misunderstandings is lived with “sadness” and with internal and external “concern”, for the image that is transmitted of the body.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

An image also damaged by other episodes in recent weeks, such as the complaint of interference in political corruption investigations by the former head of investigation of the Mossos, dismissed in December, Toni Rodríguez, who points to Commissioner Sallent, the suspension of calls to mayor and inspector for the discovery of a mobile phone recording, or the complaint against the bases of the contest of commissioners, on which a judge has yet to rule.

Since his arrival in June at the Department of the Interior, ERC has navigated in rough waters. The landing was already complicated by the pacts of the Aragonès party with the CUP. The Department promised to avoid the intervention of riot police in evictions, the legal defense of the Mossos was transferred from the Department of the Interior to the Presidency and its use was limited in cases in which there were injured police officers. The interpretation of the citizen security law, known as the gag law, was also delved into in order to avoid its use in some cases. Actions typical of the political direction of a Department, Elena insists, and an undue incursion into police work, for some commanders of the body.

See also Justice, the incredible story of the two identical cases with opposite sentences The command union supports Estela The Mossos d’Esquadra SICME command union ruled yesterday in favor of the chief commissioner, Josep Maria Estela. In a forceful and very unusual letter, they expressed their “support” for Estela, assured that they would not “understand” his dismissal and demanded “stability and continuity”, in addition to “respect for the leadership of the body”. They also announced a request for a meeting with the counselor, Joan Ignasi Elena (ERC) and with the director of the police, Pere Ferrer. And they even expressed the possibility of convening an “extraordinary congress” to listen to the point of view of the body’s commanders in the face of the serious open crisis in the Mossos d’Esquadra, with the broken leadership and the Interior’s intention to dismiss Estela.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter