Peronism is prepared to be proscribed, to be persecuted, but not ready to lose. Their lack of preparation for electoral defeat may well make us doubt their democratic quality. Democracy is also about losing. Those who criticize the supposed hegemony of others and do not see their own disarm when they lose control.

This story began last Sunday at nine o’clock at night: just at that time did the Government found out he was losing the election. If she had known before – as she said in her public letter – Cristina would have warned Máximo and Axel not to go on stage to jump. Cristina and Alberto only met face to face again on Tuesday. Cristina asked for immediate changes and Alberto refused: he was willing to discuss them only after November. After the gale of resignations was unleashed and in the Casa Rosada they interpreted that the vice president was seeking to force a denouement: to take over or empty the Government.

“It was a play to fart, ridiculous and inopportune”, They say in Government.

Alberto then buckled himself with his small table: those baptized by the Cámpora “Useless” and “lopecitos”. The first would be the resigned Biondi, Vitobello, Cafiero, Katopodis and Zabaleta, and the lopecitos (in reference to López Rega) Beliz and Juan Manuel Olmos, the judicial operator. They called the governors and mayors one by one to ask for political support. At the same time, Máximo called the same characters on another line, telling them that the resignation was symbolic and that, in reality, nothing serious was happening.

The armed and unarmed march of the Evita movement only served to put gasoline on the fire: Would it have turned into a march against Cristina? The strawberry on the ice cream was the audio that “leaked” from the deputy Fernanda Vallejos; there he treats the president as “sick”, “squat” and “squatter”, there are eleven minutes of insults.

Then the letter arrived and Alberto stayed against the wall.

While the departure of Cafierito was already firm, the governors do everything possible not to assume as replacement ministers and begin to play names out of the tunnel of horror. Something broke and it will be difficult to repair. November is a minor anecdote and there are two years left of a party government.

The loss of the humble vote and the young vote were two of the surprises that the last election brought. Peronism took for granted its triumph in the Third Electoral Section and in making good numbers in the First, with a higher percentage of the middle class. None of that happened: he won in the Third, but by less advantage than expected (in some municipalities he lost by more than 20 points compared to 2019) and lost in the First.

The numbers of the Frente de Todos, comparing the PASO 2019 with the recent ones:

Lomas de zamora

STEP 2019: 56.65%

STEP 2021: 39.92%

dark

STEP 2019 63.73%

STEP 2021 36.78%

Florencio Varela

STEP 2019: 65.85%

STEP 2021: 40.82%

The slaughter

STEP 2019: 62.64%

STEP 2021: 44.66%

Quilmes

STEP 2019: 54.42% STEP 2021: 33.04%

San Martin

STEP 2019: 49.38%

STEP 2021: 33.1%

Jose C. Paz

STEP 2019: 64.63%

STEP 2021: 44.23%

In Lomas de Zamora votes were lost although it was the district chosen by Cristina to go personally. Martín Insaurralde, his local boss, is Máximo’s partner in the Province. In Quilmes nobody expected defeat, to the point that Mayra Mendoza made a poster sticker with his photo and the word “Thank you.”, and they had to run to get them off the ground. In Villa Itatí the K vote fell from 67% in 2019 to 37%, and in Solano from 69% to 44%.

The “villa vote” was also a phenomenon in the City: Javier Milei was ranked as the third force.

The case of young people was monitored by the Fixer consultancy that measures Generation Z and Millennials on Facebook and Instagram. In your monthly trackings since April the images of Alberto and Cristina did not stop falling. Cristina’s negative image went from 43% to 56% and the positive image dropped from 42% to 35%. Something similar happened in Alberto. The impact on his social life, the quarantine and the lack of a future were the reasons mentioned.