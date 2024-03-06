The crisis that the Government of Peru faced in recent days claimed the head of the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, who He resigned from office after being accused of facilitating an irregular contract for his ex-partner with the State.

Otárola announced his resignation this Tuesday in an appearance before the press, in which he did not accept questions, after meeting for two hours at the Government Palace in Lima with President Dina Boluarte.

After the broadcast of an audio between Otárola and the young Yaziré Pinedo, Boluarte ordered the immediate return of the prime minister, who was in Canada, and the Prosecutor's Office announced the start of preliminary proceedings against the head of the cabinet for the alleged commission of two corruption crimes..

Otárola maintained that he made the decision to resign to “give peace of mind” to the Government, although he considered that He is the victim of a plot for which he held former President Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) directly responsible..

“I have no doubt that Mr. Martín Vizcarra is behind all this,” he emphasized before pointing out that he makes himself available to “all the investigations” that have been initiated, since he rejects being involved in any type of corruption.

The former president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra. Photo:EFE Share

He stated that “in the last few hours the country has witnessed a plot, a conspiracy” against him and that “various characters who act in the shadows” participated in this “media operation.”

“That all necessary investigations and expert reports be carried out”he added before stating that he has no doubt that Vizcarra “is behind all this.”

In a message later published on the social network Vizcarra described the prime minister's accusation as “delirious” and assured that he has never “participated in political plots of any kind.”

I have no doubt that Mr. Martín Vizcarra is behind all this.

He added that he agrees with Otárola's resignation, but announced that he will file “a formal complaint” against him, for what he considered “aggravated defamation.”

The scandal broke out on Monday, when Yaziré Pinedo offered an interview in which she acknowledged having been the prime minister's partner for a short timealthough he assured that the broadcast conversation was manipulated to give the impression that it is current, when in reality it occurred in 2021, before Otárola entered the Government.

Pinedo added that Vizcarra, the brother of President Nicanor Boluarte and the lawyer César Figueredo organized a plot to dismiss Otárola and thus be able to introduce a new prime minister close to these.

Vizcarra and Figueredo have denied the accusations and even point out that they do not know the young woman.

Otárola, a skilled 57-year-old political operator and lawyer, served as the head of state's right-hand man since December 22, 2022, in the midst of protests that left fifty people dead. due to the repression with bullets by State forces as denounced by international organizations.

Dina Boluarte. Photo:EFE Share

The program Panoramafrom the Panamericana Televisión channel, uncovered the audios in which Otárola's voice can be heard expressing affection towards Yaziré Pinedo, who in 2023 obtained two contracts with the State for 53,000 soles (about $14,000), as an administrative technical assistant in the Ministry of Defense.

“Tell me, then, love, to talk. You know that these things bother, they bother, but you know that I love you too”Otárola says to the 25-year-old girl in the audio.

Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola. Photo:EFE Share

Otálora's departure from the government was practically consummated after the prosecutor's office announced on social network X the opening of an investigation for corruption crimes.

Otárola now faces a process for “incompatible negotiation, (in) grievance of the State” and “illegal sponsorship”according to the Public Ministry.

Right and left groups in Congress, where the government lacks a bench, also demanded the resignation of the official.

Boluarte was vice president of Peru until December 7, 2022 when that day Congress dismissed the leftist Pedro Castillo after his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and intervene the prosecutor's office, which was investigating him for alleged corruption.

Boluarte took office amid demonstrations demanding his resignation, the closure of Congress and the advancement of elections to 2023. He did not give in and his term ends in July 2026.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP