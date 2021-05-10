The closure of the four stores that Garbarino has in Rosario showed the impact of the crisis that the country’s main electrical appliance chain is going through, which went almost into default during the last month and negotiates the entry of new shareholders to try to overcome the complicated situation.

The trade union denounced delays in the payment of salaries and the closures of the four Rosario branches, which on Friday had closure signs for “hygiene measures”, but which this Monday they reported their final closure and no solution is in sight in the short term.

Company sources recognized Clarion that “these branches will be kept closed” and will not be able to reopen them, since they are looking for options to settle in smaller premises.

A similar situation is beginning to be seen in other cities, where Garbarino also closed several branches.

“It is the result of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, for a month, by closing shopping malls and commercial premises “, indicated sources close to the electrical appliance chain. And they added:” We are reinforcing e-commerce channels.

Those restrictions on sale in physical premises had a full impact on Garbarino’s financial turnaround, that during Carlos Rosales’ administration, since he bought it in June of last year, he had rebuilt the payment chain.

Of the $ 2,240 million that Garbarino had in accumulated debt for bounced checks, with the new management of Rosales canceled $ 324 million, lowering the accumulated debt pending payment to $ 1,916 million last March.

However, in April the payment chain was complicated again, as an effect of the economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. That month he had 438 bounced checks, for $ 671 million. But since he paid $ 486 million, he again increased the debt by $ 185 million.

And in May that situation deepened, with 91 rejected checks from Garbarino, for another $ 151 million, of which none were paid, increasing the total outstanding debt with suppliers up to $ 2,253 million, according to data from the Central Bank’s Debtors Office.

“The solution to this situation is being given by modifying the structure of the business model, shifting towards e-commerce, with smaller branches and a human capital reconverted to this new need, due to the restrictions on physical sales imposed by the pandemic, “said sources specialized in the sector.

And they added that, anyway, they also registered certain limitations in the sale by electronic commerce, since many banks and even the national state it started selling appliances from its own digital sites, buying directly from manufacturers, creating “competition that didn’t exist before.”

Therefore, the owner of Garbarino, Carlos Rosales, is analyzing “offers” to reduce its participation to a minority holding or directly sell the entire company.

The main negotiation faced by Rosales is with the owner of Supercanal Arlink, Facundo Prado, with whom he signed a confidentiality contract for 20 days, during which they are analyzing the viability of the sale.

The Tucumán businessman Prado is a specialist in the acquisition of troubled companies. At the beginning of last year, it bought Supercanal Arlink, the cable TV and Internet operator with 750,000 subscribers, based in the Cuyo region and present in 14 provinces. And he also owns the Centrocard credit card, with 70,000 users in La Rioja and Catamarca.

Rosales bought the appliance chain in June of last year to the Garbarino family, which also includes Compumundo, Garbarino Viajes and the cell phone company in Tierra del Fuego. Then, in January 2021, Rosales bought Radio Continental, with its two FMs, from Grupo Prisa of Spain.

The businessman Rosales He is also a sports leader, as a Protorero of San Lorenzo; and owner of the insurance group Prof, a hotel in Misiones and the Schiaffino Bistró restaurant in Recoleta.

It will be necessary to see if the management of Facundo Prado advances, to join as a majority shareholder or buy the whole of Garbarino, which could give a break to the delicate situation in which this business group is located.

But regardless of how that negotiation is resolved, this Monday it was clear that the company’s financial crisis has already moved to the branches, putting at risk the jobs of the employees of the largest chain of electrical appliances in the country.

