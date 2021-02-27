The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkisian, refused this Saturday to sign the order to dismiss the chief of the Army General Staff, which the Armenian Prime Minister decreed after accusing the armed forces of an attempted coup.

The premier Nikol PashinianHowever, it did not accept the refusal of the president and returned to the president the decree that demands that the high military leave office.

“I am sending the petition back to the President of the Republic, waiting for it to be fulfilled,” announced the head of the Armenian government on his Facebook account.

Pashinian on Thursday denounced an attempted coup and decided to dismiss the chief of the Army General Staff, who shortly before had called for the resignation of the prime minister, much questioned after the military defeat against Azerbaijan at the end of last year.

“The President of the Republic, within the framework of his constitutional powers, returned the draft decree with objections,” the presidency said in a statement, considering that the crisis “cannot be resolved with frequent personnel changes.”

The decision of the Armenian head of state deepens the political crisis of this former Soviet republic in the Caucasus, which began with the defeat of Armenia against Azerbaijan in the war for control of the Nagorno Karabakh region in November.

Faced with the risk of a debacle, Prime Minister Pashinyan accepted, with the support of the army and his General Staff, a ceasefire negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which implied territorial losses for Armenia.

But the divisions were accentuated on Thursday when Pashinián defied a call from the military to resign, he accused the army of an attempted coup and ordered the removal of the chief of staff, Onik Gasparian.

Early on Saturday, some 5,000 opposition protesters, who waved Armenian flags and called for the resignation of the head of the government, gathered outside the parliament in Yerevan, where some have been camping since Thursday.

“Today Pashinian does not have any support. I ask the security services and the police to join the army, to support it,” said former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukian, whom the opposition wants to head a new government.

“I am sure the situation will be resolved in two or three days,” he told the crowd.

Russian missiles

The prime minister had demanded the removal of Gasparián after the military commander criticized his statements about the effectiveness of the Russian Iskander missiles allegedly used during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. But Sarkisián returned the decree considering that it was in contradiction with the Constitution.

The conflict between Pashinyan and the military, who until now supported the prime minister, erupted after the prime minister openly criticized the alleged shortcomings of the Russian-made Iskander missiles during the war.

The deputy chief of the Armenian General Staff, Tigran Jachatrián, criticized the prime minister, describing his statement as “not very serious”, an opinion for which the military man was immediately dismissed.

Jachatrián was not the only one to express his surprise at the words of the Armenian chief executive, as both Russia and Azerbaijan stated that they have no information about the use of Iskander missiles in the Karabakh war.

Despite Sarkisyan’s mediation efforts, the Armenian opposition continues its indefinite protest in Yerevan to demand the resignation of the prime minister, a demand that could be fueled by this support for the Armed Forces of Armenia.

