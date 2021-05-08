Unemployed people advised by the Intermedia Foundation. From left to right: Bàrbara Ruiz, Claudio Gonzàlez, Fanny Ripollès and Valeria Ibáñez. Joan Sanchez / THE COUNTRY

With the covid-19 pandemic, an economic crisis arose that will last even longer than the health one. Confinement and restrictions have left a big hole in the job market. Sectors such as tourism, restaurants, commerce or culture went from being a source of employment to being empty. While waiting for activity to resume, many workers have been forced to completely reorient their professional lives. Unions and entities that help job reintegration have noticed an upturn in demand for training and counseling plans.

The virus passed like a steamroller through the sectors that have traditionally generated the most employment – although in many cases they are precarious and unstable jobs. The public impulse from the Records of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) has stopped a greater drain of dismissals and endless lists of unemployment. In Catalonia, according to data published by the Ministry of Labor in February, more than 190,000 people were still covered by an ERTE; at the peak of the crisis they reached more than half a million. In addition, 62,000 people had discontinuous permanent jobs before the pandemic, very common in catering and tourism, jobs that were not renewed.

The new wave of cuts in banking destroys 3,100 jobs in Catalonia. In 2020, according to data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA), 77,300 jobs were destroyed in Catalonia. In accommodation services, three out of every ten employment contracts have disappeared; in that of travel agencies, two out of ten; and in auxiliary catering services, one in ten. “There are many professionals who have lost their jobs and that the moment everything is reactivated, either they will be able to return, or they will not be able to because these jobs simply will not exist”, explains Núria Gilgado, secretary of union policy at UGT Catalonia.

In this context, the need has arisen in many workers to reinvent themselves and orient their professional life towards another profession. The Intermedia foundation is an entity that was born in 2012 to respond to the blows of the 2008 financial crisis. Intermedia develops 45 public reintegration programs, and has served 13,700 people. With the onset of the pandemic, it became clear to them that their role was very necessary. “With the covid we had to react quickly. We saw that different profiles began to arrive, of people who were beginning to be in ERTE ”, explains the general director of the foundation, Sònia Moragrega. From this new need arose the Intermedia x Feina program. “It was born as a solidarity campaign to provide employment advice to people who had lost their jobs. An online course of five sessions in which we helped workers to identify their skills and detect in which sectors of the labor market they are also necessary ”, explains the general manager. Until the end of the year, 166 people were assisted and more than 340 job orientation actions were carried out. Since January 2021, the program was implemented with public funding, and so far this year 221 people have already been served.

“What interests us is to see what the company needs, but not based on the curricular requirements but on the skills that workers may have despite not having studied exactly what is required,” explains Anna Gusó, a technician at the foundation. This task of connecting companies with workers according to their competencies also occurs on the Intermedia Job platform. “For companies it is very useful, because they fine-tune what they need. At this time when career guidance is so necessary, seeing what skills you have is essential ”, adds Encarna Serrano, Intermedia’s director of operations.

Depression and anxiety

For Fanny Ripollès, with all her working life linked to the hospitality industry, losing her job was an ordeal. “You send CVs, they don’t call you, you think you have to change your profession, but what do you do at 52 years old?” He asks. He found an orientation program from the Intermedia foundation through social networks, and now he is doing a butchery course. “In hospitality, reaching the level before confinement will take years, and you can’t wait. I know that when they can they will call me from the hotel, but when will it be? Valeria Ibáñez, 53, is also in a program of the foundation after losing her job as a clerk in a fashion store. With a difficult personal and family situation, losing her job led to depression and anxiety, and even suicide attempts. “I learned about the foundation through the SEPE, and now I’m better, because something will come out, fixed,” he says. She explains that they have helped her to assess what skills she has and, above all, to specify what she wants to work on and what she doesn’t

The crisis has also impacted young people. Bárbara Ruiz, 27, graduated in Tourism, is in a partial ERTE at a travel agency. “At first it was very stressful because of the telecommuting and all the cancellations. Now I am working very few hours a week, ”he explains. He wants to change sectors and is taking a course in digital marketing to find employment in advertising. Another worker served by the foundation is Claudio González, 52 years old and with extensive experience in the greengrocer sector. “I have been in my charge for more than 30 years, I had 48 people in my charge. After working during the hardest part of confinement, with the risk that it implied, in June I lost my job, my unemployment ended in December and I have to live with 450 euros a month ”, he explains. González highlights the help of the foundation to make a good resume: “It was a disaster,” he admits, “but now I’m very proud, I would hire myself.”

Destruction of jobs in industry and banking

Of the 77,300 jobs disappeared in 2020 in Catalonia, 33,100 come from the industrial sector. In this first quarter of 2021, employment has been created in all economic sectors except industry, where 8,900 jobs have been destroyed, according to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA). “It has not had to do with the health crisis, it is about relocation strategies of multinationals. But they have seized the moment, ”explains Núria Gilgado, secretary for union policy at UGT in Catalonia.

The unemployed who come from layoffs in the industry, or those who will emerge from the bank in the coming months, have significant experience and a level of specialization that is not perceived in their resumes. “This is why it is so important that the skills they have can be accredited. They are people who may not have all the studies but who have some knowledge, thanks to their experience, which makes them very valuable ”, Gilgado emphasizes. In this sense, the unions consider that employment is essential for reinventing careers. The UGT and the Workers’ Commissions got the Generalitat to approve aid for training in the latest aid package for people in ERTE.

“But we also have to rethink the labor market that we have, which is very weak, very based on the tourism sector, temporality and precariousness,” says Gilgado: “We need a change in the production model, invest in industry and in research. The countries that have best withstood the crisis are those with heavy investments in these areas ”, sums up the UGT leader.