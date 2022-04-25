The move is expected to anger Moscow, which recently announced its refusal to join the two countries, saying that such a move would not bring stability to Europe.

Despite their close cooperation with the alliance since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the two northern European countries have chosen not to join.

But Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has forced Finland and Sweden to consider whether their long-term military neutrality is still the best way to ensure their national security.

According to the newspaper “Ilalehti”, the leaders of the two Scandinavian countries plan to meet on May 16, after which they announce their plans to apply to join NATO.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto declined to comment, but reiterated his long-standing view that he would prefer Finland and Sweden to make similar choices.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said two weeks ago, while visiting her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson, that she expected Finland to make a decision within weeks.