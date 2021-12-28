After consulting the deputies, Al-Nuwairi said, “The session is suspended until next week.” Where the Presidency of the House of Representatives discussed with the Road Map Committee, the committee’s work mechanisms; To develop a roadmap for the next stage.

The official spokesman for the House of Representatives, Abdullah Blihaq, said in a press statement that the meeting came to reach the national merit by holding the elections according to the will of the Libyan people, through the current data of the electoral process, and communicating with all concerned parties and parties.

split in parliament

In this context, the Libyan academic Ali Al-Abbasi said that the division exists within all state institutions, not only parliament, stressing that there are parliamentary currents that seek to obstruct the elections to take advantage of their positions.

Al-Abbasi stressed that the constant pressure of the street is the one who will impose his word, as everyone wants the elections because it is the only way for the people who are still paying the price alone over the past years.

In the same context, Abu Bakr Ali Marda, a member of the High National Elections Commission, said that the general trend in Parliament is to develop a new roadmap for managing the next phase.

explained stubbornDuring his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the Parliamentary Committee will face many challenges, and it is difficult to create the atmosphere within a month to implement the elections.

Marda stressed that one of the most prominent obstacles and divisions is the position of the Supreme Council of State, which demanded the necessity of clear mechanisms through which consensus would be reached on a constitutional basis around which the parties to the political conflict would agree.

hard thing

For his part, Professor of Political Science at the University of Sirte, Abdulaziz Aqila, said that the process of reaching a new date for the elections is difficult, as the issue is very complex, and this is what became clear during the parliament sessions yesterday and today.

The professor of political science at the University of Sirte added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the current situation is without a clear vision. Yesterday in Parliament, security reports spoke of the impossibility of holding elections due to the danger of terrorist organizations trying to attack polling stations and the entire electoral process.

Aqeela continued, saying: “Parliament is currently floundering.. Most of the parliamentarians are talking about waiting until after the new date, January 24th.. It is throwing the ball again in the commission’s court.”

The professor of political science at the University of Sirte pointed out the need for the United Nations and the superpowers to intervene more effectively in order to help the Libyan state institutions develop a new road map; To reach the electoral entitlement as soon as possible.

*very soon *

Most of the demands, inside and outside Libya, have crystallized on the necessity of holding the elections in the near future, in order to get out of the political impasse that Libya has been experiencing since setting the first date for holding the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Libyan politician, Muhammad Al-Douri, and a former member of the General National Congress, confirmed that the state of division between the political forces contributed a lot to making the current scene, which makes the committee’s approach to bridge the rift and open a dialogue to create the atmosphere very difficult.

Al-Douri made it clear, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the committee that was formed by Parliament to draw up the road map must learn from the mistakes of the Dabaiba government.

The streets surrounding the parliament hall in the city of Tobruk are witnessing a state of tension, as demonstrators flocked at the start of the session since yesterday, Monday, demanding not to prolong the postponement of the elections.

The protesters demanded that elections be held as the only way out of the chaos that the country is experiencing, stressing that the current situation is not likely to enter into a state of conflict or return to square one again.

The Libyan street sees that the current Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba’s running for the elections is a violation of his pledge not to run and only prepare the horses for eligibility according to the road map.

Dabaiba said, on Tuesday, that his government will continue its work until the adoption of a new constitution for the country, and the existence of an elected authority that will be handed over tasks to it.