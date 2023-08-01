With a July with seven confirmed sexist murders and one under investigation, the crisis committee that activates the Ministry of Equality when five deaths are exceeded in a month met this Tuesday to analyze the protection system for battered women on a case-by-case basis. Headed by Minister Irene Montero, and with representatives of Justice, VioGen and regional delegates except Asturias and the Basque Country, the meeting came to the conclusion that “one of the best systems against sexist violence” fails in that the mistreated still do not have the support of his environment, according to Victoria Rosell, a government delegate.

«We have a message to society: the institutions have their duties, but citizens, demonstrating that there is no tolerance against any gender violence, not only the most extreme macho violence, will make women know that we are there when they need us. This citizen collaboration, this rejection, believe me, it saves lives. You can do it by providing your trained and informed help to all the victims”.

THE VICTIMS OF JULY

1st of July

Zhenjiang. 47 years old, she was murdered in Pamplona on Saturday, July 1, by her 51-year-old partner. She had a minor daughter and three adults. There were no previous complaints. Zhen thus became the 25th victim this year and her youngest daughter the 26th orphan (403 since 2013). The man, who murdered her in a bar in the Ermitagaña neighborhood, turned himself in to the Municipal Police. 1,210

July 2nd

An Irish woman was spending vacations in a hotel in Salou, Tarragona, with a man with whom she had a romantic relationship. She, who did not reside in Spain, was 36 years old and had a minor child. At 9:30 p.m. the man ended his life and harmed himself. The police, who were warned by the hotel, arrested the man. A history of violence between the couple cannot be proven. 1,211

July 8

Salwa was a psychologist, a survivor of the war in Syria and a refugee with her family in La Rioja since 2016. She was 35 years old and had three minor children. Her 44-year-old husband stabbed her to death in Logroño and then tried to kill the three little ones in a river. There were no previous complaints of gender violence. The man, who had also thrown himself into the river, was detained unharmed and had no criminal record. 1,212

July 9th

Ilham Najah was 38 years old and had been in a relationship for eight years with her executioner who stabbed her to death in Antella. She, who called herself María, had three minor children. One of them, 12 years old, was in the house when the events occurred and asked for help through the window. There were no previous complaints.

July 21

Carmen assured that she was afraid of her ex-partner. She was 54 years old and lived in Humilladero, Malaga. That man, whom she had denounced in 2020 but there were no judicial measures and the VioGen was inactive, and with whom she met again on occasions, he killed her with a blow to the head. A week before she had suffered an assault. She was dying in the Regional Hospital of Malaga, she identified him. 1,214

July 27th

The 26-year-old girl who was murdered in Girona was called Carla. She works as a hotel receptionist and had no children. She was strangled to death by a 29-year-old man with whom she had had a brief relationship some time before and whom she had left. He before he tied her up. She was on her floor. There were no previous complaints of gender violence. 1,215

July 30

At dawn they found Elena’s lifeless body in Barcelona. She was 29 years old and three days before she had been attacked by her partner, who is 34 years old and has been arrested. The victim had no children. There were no previous complaints of gender violence. 1,216

July 31st

He lived with his sister and other people in a shared flat. It was she who found Vanessa’s body at dawn. She had a blow to the head. She was from Nicaragua and had arrived in Spain two years ago to start a new life. She was 22 years old and had chosen Utrera, in Seville, where she worked cleaning houses. She was murdered by her ex-partner, a husband she was separated from. The murderer is 28 years old and had hidden, although the Civil Guard found him in a few hours. Vanessa had no children and had not filed previous complaints.

In data, the murders of the last month left eight orphaned minors, and only one of the women, the 54-year-old who died in Malaga, had filed an appeal against her ex-partner. “The others had not filed a judicial or police complaint,” Rosell maintained. «We insist on the silence of the environment as something complicit and concealing. They (the murdered) are not the ones who can or are in a position to denounce. And we insist on the early detection of this violence before it is too late. As part of the victim’s environment, she pointed to the different “specialized services”, including pediatric consultations.

In addition to the muteness of the victim’s family, friends and neighbors, there is the vacation period and the heat as an element to take into account when evaluating the risk of women in danger and their protection. «The months of July are those in which there are more victims in this historical series (since 2003). In other years, 2010 and 2019, there were ten confirmed women and in 2015, nine,” Rosell said. “Summer, the month of July, is especially compromised and you have to be especially alert to the most extreme gender violence.”

When facing a “systemic and social problem, but one that is getting better”, and in an institutional environment of collaboration open to self-criticism, the delegate clarified, “we always conclude that all the victims, even those murdered, teach us something and they allow us to improve.”

Another problem detected was the “language barrier” in one of the fatal events. “It has been proposed to mediate with a gender perspective and provide training to female translators,” said Rosell, who warned that “half of the summer” remains.