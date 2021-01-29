The war for vaccines broke out today and reached its most sensitive place: the border with Northern Ireland. The most explosive place and the one that can produce the most conflict in the post Brexit.

The EU decided to use the “nuclear option” on the most sensitive European border, which may have profound implications for the Good Friday Agreement, which guarantees peace in the former troubled province.

The so delicate and worked Northern Ireland protocol can fly through the air, less than a month before the Brexit agreement.

The EU has introduced controls to prevent the export of Covid-19 vaccines from the bloc to Northern Ireland. Brussels activated Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The measurement occurs in the middle of a dispute with vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca for the supply of doses of vaccines to the 27 members of the block.

According to the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol, goods should be able to move freely between the EU and Northern Ireland, as the region remains in the European single market and continues to operate under EU customs rules.

The EU’s decision to activate Article 16 will thwart any effort to use Northern Ireland as a back door to bring vaccines to the rest of the UK.

“Act of hostility”

Northern Ireland Prime Minister Arlene Foster has called the Brussels move an “incredible act of hostility”.

“By activating Article 16 in this way, the European Union has shown once again that are willing to use Northern Ireland when it suits your interests. But in the most despicable way, instead of providing a vaccine designed to save lives, “said the president.

In another section he added that “at the first opportunity, the EU has established a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on the supply chain of the coronavirus vaccine.”

The regulation means that Northern Ireland will be considered an export territory for the purposes of vaccines shipped from the EU / Republic of Irelandto.

Northern Ireland vaccines arrive from the rest of the UK at present, so they will not be affected.

Foster stated that “with the European Union using Article 16 in such an aggressive and embarrassing wayIt’s time for our government to step up. “

The Northern Ireland premier spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove about the issue on Friday evening. He asked for a “strong response” from the UK government.

A British government spokesman Gove had spoken with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to express “the UK’s concern over the lack of notification from the EU about its actions in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Gove added that “now the UK would carefully consider next steps”.

Some have described Article 16 as the “nuclear option.” Effectively, it allows the EU or the UK to override the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. In return, they created a border in the Irish Sea, between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, much to the anguish of the Unionists.

That meant that Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK that could still trade freely with the EU.

By invoking article 16, it could be said that the EU has created the need for a land border on the island, after all. Unionist politicians say the EU has left the UK government with little choice but to invoke it as well.

Twenty-nine days after the end of the transition period, the Northern Ireland protocol is in absolute danger.