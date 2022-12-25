A clash between the branches of power unleashed a great political storm in Spain around the stoppage of the renewal of the Constitutional Court (TC) before it was approved by vote in the Senate.

(Read here: Colombian doctor, sentenced in Russia for medication against drowsiness)

It is not uncommon in regimes with separation of powers to attack the Legislative or Executive power for invading the land of the Judiciary. But in this case, unusually, the high court is accused of invading the field of Parliament, something described by the leftist government of Pedro Sánchez as an event “unprecedented since the end of the Franco dictatorship.”

The same court endorsed a petition from the Popular Party (PP), in the opposition, and suspended the processing on Monday, three days before the final vote in the Senate on the reform of the Penal Code, which included, among other things, amendments to renew four of the twelve magistrates the TC.

According to former Justice Minister Tomás de la Quadra-Salcedo, this is a decision that “for the first time in our democracy, means interfering in the legislative process of the courts, paralyzing it.” Apart from the fact that “it can call into question the credibility and independence of the TC”, he calls “in question the independence and inviolability of the legislative power and the separation of powers”, according to what he stated in the newspaper El País. “A paralysis of the parliamentary process is something as serious and unusual in our democracy as it is in the democratic systems around us,” he adds.

Pablo Iglesias and Juan Carlos Monedero, founders of the left-wing Podemos party.

The importance of this body lies in the fact that it is the maximum interpreter of Spanish law, equivalent to the Constitutional Court of Colombia. That is why the ideological cut of the majority of its members is key. And the importance of this moment lies in the fact that there are several laws that have been appealed and pending judgment: that of euthanasia, that of abortion, that of education and the labor reform, among others.

The renewal of the TC depends on the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which should have been renewed in December 2018 and has been acting on an interim basis ever since. The TC should have been given six months ago.

It is made up of 12 magistrates whose mandate is for nine years. The ideological inclination of the TC is marked by the two government magistrates. By tradition, in Congress and in the Senate they have been divided equally between the two largest parties in Spanish democratic history: PP and PSOE. In 2013 Mariano Rajoy, then president, elected his own and since then the inclination has been to the right: today there are 7 conservative and 5 progressive magistrates.

King Felipe VI warns of three risks for Spain: “Division is one of them. The deterioration of coexistence is another; the erosion of institutions is the third” In the third risk is the key to everything. The King represents me.pic.twitter.com/fUuniWiKey – Sergio Ramos Acosta (@Sergio_Ramos_A) December 24, 2022

The desire of the Government of Pedro Sánchez in Spain

The Government carried out a legislative pirouette that until now had not been seen in Spain. In order to favor the separatists who are in trouble with the Justice for having declared the illegal independence of Catalonia in 2017, he promoted the reform of crimes of the Penal Code, such as sedition (in order to change it to aggravated public disorder ) and embezzlement of public funds (to reduce the penalty as much as possible). We must not forget that the independentistas supported the PSOE and allowed the inauguration of the current president, Pedro Sanchez.

The truth is that the Government promoted an “express reform” through the bill presented by its parliamentary groups and that eludes any public debate. It does not need opinions from bodies such as the Council of State or the General Council of the Judiciary and is not subjected to analysis or studies.

In this way, it began a fast track process to be approved in six days and, in addition, included in the same package a section to reform the Organic Law of the Judiciary and the Organic Law of the Constitutional Court.

The proposed amendments established a new method that allowed the two magistrates with the highest number of votes to be appointed, thus eliminating the current system that states that three fifths of the votes are necessary for the CGPJ to elect the two members of the TC. It also modified the obligation of the simultaneous election of the two magistrates of the Government and the two of the Judiciary. On Thursday of last week, the reform was debated, which was approved by a majority in Congress and should have been approved without incident on Thursday.

The tripping of the government before the blockade of the Spanish Court

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez. Photo: EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

The PP, however, filed an appeal for protection against these government amendments before they were definitively approved in Congress. The TC, with a conservative majority, admitted the appeal on Monday, thereby paralyzing the legislative reform.

It is not the first time that the TC accepts an appeal to stop a law and study it, but on previous occasions they had always already gone through the Senate. He had never acted during the approval process.

“This law that the Socialist Party of the TC wants to modify has not previously been declared unconstitutional at any time,” explains José Manuel Romero, deputy director of El País. “That is why no one understands that the Popular Party has gone so far as to request that the processing of the legislative initiative be suspended when it has not even been definitively approved in Congress and the Senate,” he adds.

Upon learning of the decision, Sánchez appeared before the media and assured that the purpose of the PP in blocking the renewal is to “maintain a previous and more favorable composition for its orientation.” He sent a message of “serenity” and assured that Spain’s democratic system “has mechanisms to overcome a situation of this nature.” That mechanism, he said, is “that of the law and compliance with the Constitution.” He assured that the Government abides by the decision, although it does not share it, and that it will adopt “measures to put an end to the unjustifiable blockade of the judiciary and the Constitutional Court.”

For now, the initiatives to achieve the unlocking have not taken effect. The Congress of Deputies and the Senate presented several writings on Wednesday against the suspension of the processing. For its part, the Judiciary Prosecutor’s Office requested the recusal of the magistrates appointed by Rajoy in 2013, whose mandate should have ended in June of this year.

The TC called an emergency plenary session to study the arguments and the result of the final vote was rejection with six votes to five. That is, the blockade continues. Pablo Iglesias, founder of the Podemos party and former vice president of the Government, goes further and calls for “going out to defend democracy.”

Events have moved rapidly over the last few days and it is difficult to foresee what will follow once the lock has been opened. However, there is talk that the Government has a plan B. It would be a bill, which aspires to be supported by the largest possible number of parliamentary groups, which would contain the same basic claims for the renewal of the TC that has promoted until now and that it would be approved by the urgent procedure.

Although it most likely presents some differences, it would constitute a separate piece (that is, it would no longer be attached to the reform of the Penal Code), which would be dealt with independently.

It is difficult to calculate the times, especially when it mediates the negotiation with other groups so that they support it. However, it is expected that the Government will present the bill in the coming days and that the urgent process will take about a month, although for this the Chambers would have to be enabled in January, when there are usually parliamentary holidays. This point does not represent any obstacle. The complicated thing is to obtain the necessary and sufficient support to have enough political force to manage, once and for all, to untangle the knot of the renewal of the highest constitutional court in Spain.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

EL TIEMPO correspondent

MADRID