Protagonist with Spain at the World Cup, for many years he also won as a sprinter. Then the choice, Barcelona, the Under 17 World Cup, the Under 20 World Cup and the Absolute World Cup. With a childhood of sacrifices behind him
– MADRID
Since yesterday in world football, men’s and women’s, there is a new historic figure: Salma Paralluelo, born in 2003, 19 years old until next November, is the first to have won the Under 17, Under 20 and Absolute World Cups . The dates: 1 December 2018, 28 August 2022, 20 August 2023. A lot of things in between.
