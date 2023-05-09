WAM stated that the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit is taking place under the auspices of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.

The summit includes many sessions and workshops, with the participation of more than 20 senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, and a group of experts, specialists and interested people from more than 11 countries.

They have practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise in crisis and disaster management, and they have great efforts in the field of crisis recovery.

The summit is a global platform to enhance partnerships and international cooperation, exchange experiences in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters, and discuss the most important global challenges and trends.

The summit also establishes the importance of anticipating and anticipating future risks and developments in order to enhance the global response to cross-border crises and emergencies.