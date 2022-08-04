The current crisis between China and Taiwan is not the first nor will it be the last. Ever since the nationalist Kuomintang government took refuge on this island after losing the civil war against Mao Zedong in 1949, the Beijing regime has set out to reunify it.

The first attempt, with its consequent crisis, took place between September 1954 and May 1955, when the Communist Army conquered two chains of small islands that were held by Taiwan very close to its coast.

In August 1958 there was a second attack and, until December, Mao’s troops furiously bombarded the Kinmen and Matsu islands, ten kilometers from the Chinese coast. But they failed in their mission to occupy them and reach Taiwan.

The third crisis, more similar to the current one, occurred between July 1995 and March 1996, at the height of the economic opening of mainland China and the democratization of Taiwan. During those months, Beijing launched numerous missiles, first in retaliation for the visit to the United States of the then Taiwanese president, Lee Teng-hui, and later for the first democratic elections that were held on the island.

As now, Beijing mobilized its army with naval exercises and amphibious tests and fired live ammunition. To protect Taiwan and deter China from an invasion, the US has also stationed two aircraft carriers with their respective flotillas near the island. Finally, the Chinese intimidation failed and Taiwan has already held seven presidential elections.

The latest crisis has erupted due to the trip of Nancy Pelosi, president of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan, whose sovereignty is claimed by China despite being an independent country ‘de facto’ and with its own government.