Bybit, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange platform after Binance, has suffered a hacking. The attackers They have stolen an Ether portfolio valued at 1.4 billion dollars. The company has described the incident as one of the greatest security gaps in financial history and its teams continue to work to recover lost funds and serve customers. The hacking has generated pressure on the cryptocurrency market, which is accumulating falls in recent days.

The firm reported the hacking last Friday and explained that it occurred while transferring Ether’s funds from one of his portfolios to another. “The incident occurred when one of our cold multiple signature wallets exerted a transfer to one of our hot wallets. Unfortunately, this transaction was manipulated by a very sophisticated attack that camouflaged the firm’s interface, deploying the right direction, but altering the Logic of the smart contract “, explained Bybit in X.

Platform users reacted to Hacko and Bybit He recorded the largest number of money withdrawals in his history. Only in the ten hours after the hacking, 350,000 requests were recorded to take out funds, the firm itself in his blog reported. The company has completed all these operations and is working to recover lost funds, the 1.4 billion dollars. It also offers a reward for which it will give 10% of what is recovered to those who manage to locate the stolen Ether.

The company has also explained that its partners and industry in general has turned to help. For example, some blockchains that allow cryptocurrency transactions They have blocked operations through which the stolen money is trying to move. At the moment, a small part of the funds has been recovered, but Bybit continues to work with other cryptocurrency firms and has denounced the hacking the authorities. Currently, the firm is already operating normally.

“We have suffered one of the greatest security incidents in the history of the financial sector,” said Bybit.

The hacking has had an impact on the cryptocurrency market and has been A pressure factor for prices. Bitcoin approached $ 100,000 on Friday and this Monday quotes about $ 96,000. It has corrected 3.5% since Friday. Ether, the affected cryptocurrency, has fallen under 2,700 dollars, a 5.3% setback over the weekend.