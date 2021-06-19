More than one Argentine heart stopped when it saw Edinson Cavani falling in the area after interacting with Guido Rodríguez. However, already in the first impression it could be seen that the Uruguayan had exaggerated the consequence of a contact that, if it existed, was minimal. Referee Wilton Sampaio let him continue, although minutes later he was called by the VAR …

Cavani jumps before Guido Rodríguez’s mark.

“You stepped on me”, the man from Manchester United at the Argentine midfielder began to claim, author of the goal that opened the scoring, just passed the play.

The Betis man defended himself, ensuring that he had not even touched him. The truth is that the Brazilian judge, supported by the video, appreciated that the Uruguayan left his leg to be hit.



Cavani on the floor.

Not satisfied with this, as soon as the first half ended, Luis Suárez went to look for the referee and, in vain, continued with the criminal claims.