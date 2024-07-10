Between 2018 and 2024, Larry Amaury Álvarez Núñez, alias Larry Changawas in three countries: his native Venezuela, Chile, where he is estimated to have remained until 2022 and then in Colombia, where he was arrested on July 1 and his extradition to the South American country is already being processed. Álvarez, co-founder of the mega-band El Tren de Aragua, which emerged in the Venezuelan prison of Torocón, had an international arrest warrant that was issued in September 2023 by the guarantee court of Pozo Almonte, a municipality located in the far north of Chile, about 1,400 kilometers from Santiago, and requested by the regional prosecutor’s office of Tarapacá.

Changa appeared on a search list, from the same Prosecutor’s Office in northern Chile, along with Héctor Guerrero Flores, alias The Warrior Boyhead and founder of the Tren de Aragua, whose whereabouts are unknown. The high rank that Álvarez had in the criminal organization, which has spread across several Latin American countries, reflects the fact that his arrest in the city of Armenia was reported by Colombian President Gustavo Petro himself on his X account, which highlighted that he was wanted by 196 countries.

Larry Changa47, entered Chile in January 2018 and arrived directly at the Santiago airport. He installed himself as the envoy, or number two, of Hector Guerrero and managed an important cell of the Aragua Train called The companyHe set up seemingly legal businesses, such as a fast food restaurant and a bakery in the Chilean capital, but he is also accused of drug trafficking.

In April of this year, two months before his capture in Colombia, Changa He was charged in absentia by the Tarapacá Prosecutor’s Office (a hearing in which it was announced that there was an investigation against him) for a series of crimes, the most serious of which was being the head of a criminal organization. He is also charged with drug trafficking.

Larry, Star and Satan

The first clues to the presence of the Venezuelan-origin transnational gang in Chile were investigated by the Tarapacá Prosecutor’s Office in 2022, then headed by prosecutor Raúl Arancibia and now led by lawyer Trinidad Steinert. That year, in a mega-operation in three regions of the country, more than 20 members of the criminal organization were arrested: they are accused of kidnapping, extortion, homicide, as well as arms and drug trafficking and migrant trafficking.

That year in Valparaíso, about 109 kilometers from Santiago, in the city of Quilpué, Carlos González Vaca, alias Starwho was the head of the Aragua Train in Chile in the South American country. Hernán David Landaeta Garlotti was also arrested, Satanaccused by the police as a hitman for the organization. Last June Satan He was the protagonist of violent incidents in Chile’s main high-security prison, located in Santiago: together with 17 other prisoners, he destroyed some cells in the prison and threatened its guards.

Following the arrest of Star, Larry Changa He fled Chile. The Prosecutor’s Office believes that he left through an irregular passage, because he knew that if the head of the Aragua Train had fallen, he could be next. He was succeeded in office, but always supervised from abroad by Changawas his lieutenant, Eduard Nava Navarro: today he is detained along with Satan in the high security prison in Santiago.

Today, more than 20 members of The company They are in preventive detention in Chile, and will be brought to trial in the coming months.

He escaped from prison in Venezuela

Journalist Ronna Rízquez, author of the book The Aragua Train: the gang that revolutionized organized crime in Latin America (Editorial Dahbar) comments that two of Larry Amaury Álvarez’s brothers also entered the criminal world in Venezuela. The eldest died in a confrontation with the police; and the youngest, nicknamed The little Yormanwas arrested for drug trafficking in July 2008. When he was released in 2015, he was involved in a homicide in Aragua, then fled to the state of Bolívar (bordering Brazil) and then to another country, according to the journalist.

The first time that Larry Changa He was imprisoned in August 2002, according to a record from the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela. He was 27 years old and had been an accomplice in the theft of a car, for which he was sentenced, in 2003, to a term of four years and eight months in a prison in the state of Carabobo.

After being released in January 2006, Álvarez murdered a man who refused to sell him some spare parts in the town of Turmero, in the state of Aragua. According to a document from the TSJ, the Venezuelan justice system sentenced him to 17 years and six months in prison for the crime of intentional homicide qualified in the execution of aggravated robbery.

When Changa He entered the Aragua Penitentiary Center, known as the Tocorón prison, and he associated with three other detainees: Héctor Guerrero Flores, The Warrior BoyYohan Jose Romero, alias Johan Petrica and Jose Gabriel Alvarez Rojas, the Chinese Prairie to found the Tren de Aragua. Álvarez only remained in prison until 2015, when he managed to escape and meet up with his brother, The little Yormanwho was also a fugitive, in Bolívar state. Although, according to Rízquez, each one later took different paths.

Luis Izquiel, a criminal lawyer and professor of Criminology at the Central University of Venezuela, says that after Álvarez de Tocorón’s escape, he should have been wanted by the Venezuelan justice system. “It is totally strange that Larry Changa entered Chile through an airport in 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ronna Risquez indicates that there are specific aspects in the story of the lieutenant of the Aragua Train that “draw attention to the management of the judicial and penitentiary systems” of the Caribbean country. One of them is Larry Changa appeared to be listed from 1991 to 2015 at the Venezuelan Social Security Institute. The latest record on the website also includes the General Directorate of Environmental Health, attached to the Ministry of Health.

