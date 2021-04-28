The criminal cases separated by the criminal order by the Public Prosecution in Dubai decreased to 16,289 cases during the past year, compared to 29,629 cases in 2019 due to the “Covid-19” pandemic and its repercussions such as closure and restriction of movement, and the sums obtained under the criminal order reached 48. One million and 125 thousand dirhams.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, said that the “criminal order” issued by Law No. 1 of 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has had important and influential results since its implementation, the most prominent of which are A decrease in arrest warrants by 61%, and a decrease in the number of passports withheld by 73%, compared to 2017, when the decree was issued.

In detail, Al-Humaidan mentioned that the criminal order authorizes the Public Prosecution to impose a fine in cases of misdemeanor and minor offenses, instead of referring it to the court, which increases the efficiency of judicial work, gives more room for the courts to devote themselves to larger and more complex cases, and reduces red tape and reviews.

He pointed out that 16 thousand and 289 cases were registered during the past year with the criminal order, pointing out that the Deira prosecution acquired a greater share of the cases separated by the penal order, 51%, followed by Bur Dubai, nationality, residence, traffic and traffic.

He explained that the checks accusations topped the criminal cases separated by the penal order, in light of the momentum of large financial transactions in Dubai, by virtue of its economic position, as it acquired 83% of last year’s lawsuits by 13,958 cases, compared to 25,958 cases in 2019.

Al-Humaidan added that the charge of failure to pay came in second place, with 3% of the cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020, with a rate of 490, and other charges formed the remaining percentage of the cases.

Regarding the criminal lawsuits separated by the penal order, according to the value of the check, the cases of checks without balance, whose value is less than 50 thousand dirhams, constituted 67% of the cases during the year 2020, according to 9,091 cases.

Cases of checks without balance, whose value exceeds 50 thousand dirhams and less than 100 thousand, constituted 22% of the check cases during 2020, by 2943 cases, while cases of checks without balance, with a value of more than 100 thousand dirhams, constituted 11% of the cases separated by the penal order during 2020, by 1483 Lawsuit. Al-Humaidan stated that the percentage of criminal cases separated by the criminal order in presence was 74%, with 11,662 cases, compared to 4,195 in absentia.

With regard to implementation, Al-Humaidan said that the Public Prosecution in Dubai is working to implement all orders within the legal and legislative frameworks, so that the legal and legislative objective of the penal order is achieved, pointing out that the percentage of the implementation of the criminal cases separated by the penal order reached 93% during the year 2020, by 14 thousand And 688 cases, compared to 1169 cases that were not implemented.

He added that the sums collected from the penal order amounted to 48 million, 125 thousand and 225 dirhams, during 2020, while the value of un-collected fines amounted to three million 143 thousand and 895 dirhams.

He explained that the sums collected reflect the speed in restoring rights, implementing penalties, and handing over money to their owners, in a way that reflects positively on the development witnessed by Dubai, as the rate of collection of fines reached 94% during 2020, while the fines that expired by the application of physical coercion reached 118 thousand and 100 dirhams during 2020.

Al-Humaidan pointed out that the prosecution allowed to object to the cases separated by the penal order, and accepted a large percentage of the objections, pointing out that 598 objections were received during the past year, and 543 of them were approved, with a rate of 91%.

He indicated that the rate of execution of the criminal order within one day of filing the lawsuit amounted to 80.7% during the year 2020, pointing out that the effects of applying the criminal order appeared in a number of axes, including reducing the number of judicial announcements by 79% compared to 2017, and reducing the number of misdemeanor cases referred to the court. Primary 55%, as it registered 13,182 misdemeanor cases, compared to 29,471 in 2017.

He added that among the effects of the penal order was also the reduction of customer requests by 36% last year, and the decrease in the number of arrest warrants issued by 61%, compared to 2017 and by 20 thousand and 106 orders issued last year, pointing to the decrease in the number of passports seized by 5508 passports, by 73 % During 2020, compared to 2017, pointing to the reservation of 10 thousand and 113 passports in 2019, 13 thousand and 723 passports in 2018, and 20 thousand and 485 passports in 2017.

The Public Prosecutor of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that one of the positive effects of the penal order is to reduce the waiting period of dealers in the Guarantees Division by 83% during 2020, to 4:16 minutes, compared to 25 minutes in 2017, and it also contributed to reducing the number of customer requests for guarantees. By 90%, to reach 7,979 applications, compared to 80,415 applications in 2017.

He pointed out that one of his most prominent results was a decrease in the number of auditors in the Guarantees Division by 66% during the year 2020, by 17,37 reviewers, compared to 50,212 auditors in 2017.

