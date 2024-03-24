He drug trafficking is a complex phenomenon that has permeated various cities over the decades, and one of the most notable connections is between Los Angeles and the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. This criminal group, considered one of the oldest and most powerful, has left a significant mark on the drug market in the city of Los Angeles, establishing a lethal distribution network that has impacted security and the social fabric.

The Sinaloa Cartel, known for its organizational structure and its ability to adapt to changes in the drug trafficking landscape, has found in Los Angeles an important center of operations in the United States, according to reports from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Over the decades, it has consolidated its influence in the city, controlling key segments of the illicit drug market, especially when it comes to substances such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, as reported by Univision.

The relationship between the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Angeles dates back several years, when the organization began to expand its operations beyond Mexican borders. This expansion has been facilitated by a number of factors, including the presence of a large Hispanic community in Los Angeles and the existence of established connections with local street gangs, such as the feared MS-13.

How has the Sinaloa Cartel become stronger in Los Angeles and other places?

Image of the capture of Joaquín 'el Chapo' Guzmán, in January 2016. The presence of the cartel has raised concerns about public safety and violence in Los Angeles. Photo:EFE Share

In addition to its physical presence in Los Angeles, The Sinaloa Cartel has taken advantage of technological advances and digital platforms to expand its reach. The organization is reported to use encrypted messaging applications and social media to coordinate its activities, network with potential clients, and evade detection by authorities.

The influence on the California city drug market is not only limited to the distribution of illicit substances, but also has ramifications in terms of violence and public safety. Competition between different criminal groups for control of territories and trafficking routes has resulted in violent clashes, negatively affecting entire communities and raising security concerns.