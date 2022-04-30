Can you imagine being one of the most professionally promising players in football and having an injury almost ruin your career? Soccer is a contact sport, so it is normal for people who are dedicated to it to suffer accidents on the field of play.

This situation happened Luke Shawone of the most valued players in English football and due to an injury while playing he almost lost his leg and damaged his professional career.

day of the accident

One of Shaw’s toughest days was on September 15, 2015 in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands. He was playing for Manchester United against PSV Eindhoven on the first date of the Champions League group stage.

15 minutes into the game had elapsed. Shaw, who had the ball, was running at full speed when the Mexican player Héctor Moreno, in search of the ball, could not avoid impacting violently in the lower part of the right leg of the English player.

Although Moreno never intended to hurt him, Shaw suffered a double fracture of the tibia and fibula. That moment was shocking for many, since the young man had his leg shattered.

The Mexican did not know what else to do and with an expression of anguish he placed his hands on his head. Instead, other players cried after witnessing the scene.

That day, the English player left Phillips Stadium on an oxygen stretcher to be rushed to the hospital. At that time, a debate arose among the medical team because they did not know if it was better to operate on him in Manchester or leave him in Eindhoven. Ultimately Shaw decided to stay in the Dutch capital, a decision that saved his leg.

“At that time they were thinking of making me fly back. But if he had flown back, he probably would have lost his leg due to blood clots. I have two scars on the side of my leg where they had to be cut open and removed. I only found out six months later,” Shaw said at a news conference.

a tough recovery

After that day, he went on to be in a long period of rehabilitation that did not allow him to play for 11 months.

“I would be lying if I said that sometimes I haven’t thought about quitting playing football [durante la rehabilitación]. She continued for a long time, doing the same things every day. I couldn’t do anything else because of the break. It was frustrating,” Shaw commented.

He also revealed that at times he thought about retiring from football, but he went ahead. A year later, Shaw was back on the pitch, but he was no longer the same young man he had dazzled at Southampton at the age of 18.

Now, in his mind was the memory of his accident, which made him play with insecurity, so he chose to seek the help of a psychologist.

“I had a lot of good people around me, friends and family, who helped me get through it. The psychologist was very positive and I benefited a lot from using him. I still use it now. Now he is a very close friend, I would say, and he brings out the best in me. I like to use it”, commented the English player.

playing again

When he returned to play he found Portuguese coach José Mourinho, who publicly criticized, in 2017, Shaw saying that the defender was far from reaching the level of his teammates.

“I wanted to prove that people were wrong and get back to my best form. Now I feel like never before, not only on the court, but also off it. Like having gone from being a boy to a man,” Shaw recalled at a conference. press

Nevertheless, over time Shaw improved his performance and came to have the support of Mourinho.

Today, Shaw, 26, is a defender for Manchester United FC in the English Premier League.

Moreno’s account of the accident

After colliding with Shaw, the Mexican stood up bewildered and placed his hands on his head. He knew that the blow was hard because he heard the Englishman scream in pain and immediately the medical staff ran out.

“I know myself and I never wanted to hurt anyone, I didn’t even want to be needed, it was an accident, but there were many consequences because now he will be away for a long time. Now I just pray a lot for him and his family so that he is okay. I can’t do anything to change what’s already happened. I pray to God every game so that nothing happens to any of my teammates or to me,” Moreno explained in an interview with Eindhovens Dagblad, from the Netherlands.

At the end of the game, Moreno expressed his feelings about the situation and Through his social networks he wrote a message in English where he sends strength to Shaw.

“First of all, I would like to send strength to Luke Shaw. I have been through this and I know what it feels like,” Moreno said on the social network. “I hope you recover quickly and see you again on the field,” added the Mexican.

That year Moreno ended up being awarded by UEFA as the man of the match and is currently the central defender of the Club de Fútbol Monterrey team. He is also a player for the Mexican national team.

