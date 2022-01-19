In police jargon U.S already have their own name: they are called South American Thieves Groups or SATG, for its acronym in English, and are networks of criminals who arrive in the US with tourist visas and spend a few months stealing before returning to their countries of origin with pockets full of dollars.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), although the phenomenon is not new, it has exploded in recent years, with a recent peculiarity: most of the networks are made up of Colombians Y Chileans.

In fact, a few days ago, the FBI revealed the case of one of these gangs, made up of five nationals, to which more than 50 robberies are attributed in the suburbs of Washington, the US capital.

Especially in Fairfax, a county in northern Virginia that is characterized by its high per capita income. Authorities estimate that over the last 18 months this gang carried out more than 50 robberies and stole at least $2 million in jewelry and cash.

These SATG are not only a growing problem, but they represent a great threat in our country.

This cell was made up of Mario Valencia Asprilla, Jhonny Valencia Valencia, Diego Montaño Chasoy, Freddy Hernández Angulo and Josué Rodríguez Rolón.

Montaño was deported a few months ago, while Rodríguez, after posting bail, apparently escaped and his whereabouts are unknown. Valencia Asprilla, Valencia Valencia and Hernández remain in a county jail awaiting progress in their judicial process.

EL TIEMPO found out at the Colombian consulate, where they say they have not yet been contacted by the police or the relatives of those involved. But, according to Érica Salamanca, consul in Washington, her office is attentive to any requirement that is requested in this matter.

In any case, according to the FBI, this case would be just the tip of the iceberg, since the authorities have already dismantled another cell in Montgomery County, Maryland – also outside of Washington – to which they attribute more than 1.6 million dollars in theft and have documented similar cases in at least five additional states: Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, California and New Jersey.

“These SATGs are not only a growing problem, but they pose a huge threat to our country,” Dan Heath, a special agent in the FBI’s Criminal Investigations Division, told the Washington Post as part of a report on the cases. that have been presented in the suburbs of the capital.

According to Heath, similar cases have also been documented in Britain, Australia and India. According to another researcher consulted by this newspaper, the networks are made up of very sophisticated thieves with extensive experience.

“These are not corner robbers. We know that they are recruited in other countries by existing gangs that have been established in recent years”, says the researcher.

The authorities also know that they operate in a coordinated manner, since some of the thieves arrested in Virginia had links with another group that committed crimes on the outskirts of Atlanta.

For the moment, the police have not been able to detect links with drug trafficking organizations, which makes them think that they are groups of independent criminals that operate under other motives.

In the Virginia cases, but also in others that have been detected in various cities around the country, the thieves use very similar patterns. The vast majority of the victims are wealthy families of Asian or Arab origin.

Authorities believe they target them because they tend to have cash-heavy businesses and tend to hoard jewelry at their residence.

The modus operandi of criminal gangs

Gangs typically follow their victims for several weeks to establish their routines. They monitor them at their work sites and watch their residences for alarms or other security systems. Likewise, in some cases, they park in luxurious jewelry stores and then chase their owners or clients to their residences.

The authorities have established, in turn, that criminals intercept phones to monitor the communications of their possible victims and determine if they plan to go on vacation, which is when they usually carry out the robbery.

That was the case for a Fairfax family last summer. After returning from a short vacation, they found broken glass in the back and the safe completely empty.

Another characteristic is that the thieves apparently are not interested in electronic items, cars or other items of value, since in none of the robberies were losses other than jewelry, traveler’s checks or cash currency reported.

According to the authorities, there are three elements that explain and are common to all robberies.

Criminal networks arrive in the US on tourist visas and spend a few months stealing before returning to their home countries with the stolen goods.

In the first place, criminals would be exploiting some loopholes that exist in the immigration laws of the country. In 2014, the United States included Chile in a program that exempts citizens of some 40 countries from visas. Since then, Chileans can travel and stay in the US for up to 90 days without having to apply for an entry document other than their passport.

And that would be allowing a kind of revolving door for thieves from that country who travel to steal and then return with their profits.

According to the FBI, the cells are made up of between two and eight people and each can earn up to $100,000 or more per season.

Faced with the growing problem, the Chilean embassy in the US already has an officer dedicated to investigations who coordinates with both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

In the case of Colombians, it seems that they arrive with tourist visas and obtain false documents in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States where it is easier to acquire them.

The second factor is associated with the judicial processes that exist in some states for this type of crime.

You can imagine how frustrating this is. We spent two years investigating one of these networks and when we finally caught them they let them go after a week.

In Virginia, for example, the rules for theft cases are rather lax and contemplate non-monetary or very low value bail. In other words, if a person is arrested for this type of robbery, they can get out of jail with only the promise that they will return to the judge once their process begins or after paying a bail of less than a thousand dollars.

In both cases, of course, the thieves do not return and are returned to their countries of origin or move from state to continue committing crimes.

And the third is practical. In recent years, the violent crime in the US it has been growing by leaps and bounds. Only in the case of homicides, for example, was there an increase of almost 30 percent in 2020 and during 2021 the figures continued to rise.

Likewise, the authorities dedicate a large amount of their resources to the fight against drug trafficking and other crimes involving firearms. In this context, house robberies where only a material loss is recorded, are not a priority.

Criminals are clear that they can steal with almost impunity, since there are few people investigating. And even if they get caught, they’re out of jail in a matter of days.

“You can imagine how frustrating this is. We spent two years investigating one of these networks and when we finally caught them they let them go after a week. Why dedicate all those resources to a case if the impact is going to be minimal?”, an investigator told this newspaper.

According to him, the only solution to the problem is that the conditions for obtaining bail in this type of case are tightened and new filters are raised to prevent the abuse of the immigration system. Both answers are complicated as they require the approval of new laws or executive decisions at the state or federal level.

But, for this researcher, as long as that does not happen, the United States will continue to be the target of this new wave of “criminal tourism”.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

WASHINGTON

