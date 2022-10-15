The index of criminal reports in Dubai during the third quarter of this year decreased by 65% ​​compared to the same period last year, according to statistics obtained by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, while presiding over the assessment meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, in the presence of his assistant for criminal investigation, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori.

Al-Marri noted the efforts made by the work teams of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, in arresting the perpetrators of crimes in record time and with high professionalism, and their efforts to maintain security and raise the level of safety in the emirate, which contributed to the decrease in criminal reports in the third quarter of this year by 65% ​​compared to In the same period last year.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police discussed the results achieved by the General Investigation Department in the context of implementing the development plans and the strategy applied to achieve the desired goals and indicators in reducing alarming crime rates, quickly dealing with reports, and reducing crimes in the jurisdictions.

He listened to an explanation of the most important issues that were dealt with, the reasons that led to the decrease in crime in cooperation with police stations, and the mechanism for predicting crime through the use of artificial intelligence techniques.

For his part, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, said that the periodic meetings of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police contribute to raising the efficiency of performance and work, discussing future projects, and solving obstacles that may permeate the work, pointing out that these meetings come to follow up the implementation of an integrated methodology. Management results are evaluated on a quarterly basis, within a specified timetable, which gives an opportunity to see the trends that define management goals, and the methods by which results are evaluated compared to previous years.