The criminal case against the co-owner of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping and entertainment center Vyacheslav Vishnevsky was submitted to the Central District Court of the city of Kemerovo. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the RF IC.

As it became known earlier, the investigation completed the investigation of the criminal case of the general director of Kemerovo Confectionery Plant and co-owner of Zimnyaya Vishnya Vishnevsky. The Investigative Committee managed to collect a sufficient evidence base of the entrepreneur’s guilt.

On March 25, 2018, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center in Kemerovo, which killed 60 people, most of them children. In addition, 147 people received injuries of varying severity. Three criminal cases were initiated into the incident, 15 people became involved.

In turn, Vyacheslav Vishnevsky is accused of giving a bribe on an especially large scale. According to the investigation, in 2013-2014 he gave a bribe of 7 million rubles to the head of the construction supervision inspection of the Kemerovo region Tanzila Komkova, as well as her son Eduard Komkov and the general director of ISK Resource LLC Nikita Cherednichenko. The accused was thus able to carry out the reconstruction of the Zimnyaya Vishnya building without a building permit and in violation of the approved project, which provided for the installation of automatic fire extinguishing systems on all floors of the shopping and entertainment center.

Vishnevsky has lived abroad since 2016, in 2019 he was detained in Poland, and in the spring of 2020 he was extradited to Russia.