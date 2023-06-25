The Kremlin said that the criminal case against the head of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin will be dropped

The criminal case of an armed rebellion against the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dropped. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Prigozhin himself will go to Belarus. The guarantee of his departure is the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, a Kremlin spokesman said that he did not know where the businessman was currently located.

Lukashenka volunteered to conduct negotiations with Prigozhin

According to the version of the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, negotiations with Prigozhin were conducted personally by the Belarusian leader in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The fact that Lukashenko was the mediator in the negotiations was later announced by Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Later, Peskov explained that the Belarusian leader proposed his candidacy as a negotiator, since he had known the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin for about 20 years.

See also Al Shamsi: Cankalay is a “lesson” for clubs in the “disciplinary examination”! There was a higher goal – to avoid bloodshed, to avoid internal confrontation, to avoid clashes with unpredictable results. Dmitry Peskovpress secretary of the President of Russia

The mediation efforts of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko were realized, he summed up.

What will happen to the Wagner soldiers?

Peskov assured that the Wagner PMC fighters would not be prosecuted.

No one will persecute them, taking into account their merits at the front. Dmitry Peskovpress secretary of the President of Russia

The Kremlin spokesman added that these fighters will be offered to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

At the moment, the “Wagnerites” are leaving the center of Rostov-on-Don, where they previously settled in the knowledge of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD). Also, heavy equipment and PMC tanks are leaving the city center. At the same time, the correspondent of Lenta.ru notes, when loading tanks onto automobile transport platforms on the central streets, the asphalt was damaged.

Among the fighters, Prigozhin himself was noticed sitting in a car. Where exactly he will go is unknown.

How it all started

On the evening of June 23, Prigozhin accused the Russian military of allegedly attacking the rear camps of the Wagner PMC. After that, he threatened to use force and destroy everyone who would block the way for the fighters of the group. Later, the FSB opened a case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed rebellion.

Later, Wagner fighters appeared in Rostov-on-Don, and a convoy with their equipment was also noticed on the highway on the way to Moscow. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in a number of regions. According to Peskov, it will be removed in the near future.