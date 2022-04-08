Carlos Alonso Ojea directs for Netflix ‘The criminal readers’ club’, a horror film in the university environment. It has a script by Carlos García Miranda, who adapts his own homonymous novel, which follows the literature of authors such as Stephen King, published in 2018. Its cast includes Daniel Grao, Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Priscilla Delgado, Iván Pellicer, Ane Rot, Carlos Alcaide, Hamza Zaidi and María Cerezuela.

‘The Criminal Book Club’ features eight young college students who meet weekly in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. One day they are accomplices in a costume joke that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence. After that event, the group of readers will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal a dark secret. The stalker threatens to post a bloody horror novel based on them on social media. Each chapter, one of them will die. While distrusting each other, the group of young readers will begin a fight for survival in the middle of the university campus. Any of them could be the next victim or the killer who is disguised as a clown.

As in the novel intended for young readers, the film version will focus on the iconic figure of the killer clowns. The writer and screenwriter Carlos García Miranda has a degree in psychology and has studied audiovisual communication. He has been a screenwriter for television series such as ‘Los Protegidos’ or ‘El Internado’, a production of great international success, sold to more than 30 countries.

Still without a release date, ‘The criminal readers’ club’ is the second production based on bestsellers by Carlos García Miranda (‘Physics or chemistry’, ‘The protected: The return’, which will arrive soon). Another book by the author about to hit the screen is ‘Conexo’, an adventure novel that will become an eight-episode series scripted by the author himself and directed by Carlos Therón (‘Kings of the Night’, ‘Operación Camarón’ ).

Director Carlos Alonso Ojea returns to the genre after having co-directed with 11 other directors the episodic horror group film ‘The Innocents’. «A novel like ‘The criminal readers club’ that, in addition to its bestseller, hits the nail on the head in what it offers its audience, makes it very easy for us to start what I am sure will be a fruitful relationship with Planeta (publisher of the book)”, comments Raimon Masllorens, CEO of Brutal Media and promoter of the film.

For his part, Francisco Javier Sanz, director of Grupo Planeta’s audiovisual rights management agency, says: «Carlos García Miranda has that brilliant ability, as a screenwriter and as a novelist, to anticipate successful trends. Since its publication, ‘The criminal readers’ club’ has aroused much interest in the audiovisual world. We are confident that Raimon and the Brutal Media team are the ideal partner to bring the book to the screen alongside Carlos.”

‘The criminal readers club’ is shot mostly in the city of Toledo, in locations such as the San Pedro Mártir building or the Tavera Hospital, and is a Brutal Media production for Netflix.