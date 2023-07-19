The hours for the Venezuelan ex-military Hugo Armando Carvajal, better known as the ‘Chicken’ Carvajal, they are numbered The National Court of Spain ordered Interpol to “immediate” delivery to the United Statesafter the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that declared the lawsuit that he presented to prevent his surrender unfounded.

However, police sources told the EFE news agency on Tuesday, July 18, that a specific date for delivery has not yet been determined.

El ‘Pollo’ Carvajal is detained in the Estremera prison, in Madrid, and the United States is demanding his extradition.

What crimes are they accusing Carvajal of?

The US justice system claims the Venezuelan ex-military officer for crimes equivalent in Spain to belonging to a criminal organization or belonging to or collaborating with a terrorist organization and drug trafficking.

The United States maintains that Carvajal was part of an organization dedicated to drug trafficking and related to the extinct FARC, both in Venezuela and in Colombia, and bound for the United States.

In addition, he accuses him of participating together with other members of the so-called “Cartel de los Soles” in drug trafficking activities. on a large scale in coordination with the Farc for 20 years.

A lawsuit before the Strasbourg court kept the delivery of Carvajal to the United States paralyzed, but once it has been dismissed, the National Court reactivates it.

It should be remembered that in October 2021, when the extradition already had a date, the National Court was forced to suspend it at the request of the defense, which ended up resorting to the ECtHR to paralyze it.

The plenary of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court, made up of about twenty magistrates, gave the green light to the handover in 2019 after revoking the decision of the third section to reject it, which allowed him to be released from prison, for which He was free when the final decision was made known.

When the Chamber ordered the Police to locate Carvajal, it was not known where he was and he could not be arrested until almost two years after he fled. He was found in an apartment in Madrid where he was hiding and that the Spanish Police located with the help of the DEA.

Hugo Carvajal was Major General of the Venezuelan Army.

After this new arrest, the “Chicken” entered the Estremera prison awaiting extradition and since then he has tried to avoid his delivery to the US by all means, including revealing alleged corruption plots of the Chavista regime. with former political leaders of the Spanish left-wing party Podemos.

When the arrest took place and his entry into provisional prison was ordered, the magistrates agreed to stop the handover as an initial request for asylum had not been resolved, which was finally denied.

In addition, immediately afterwards, his lawyer formulated a second request for asylum, which despite having been rejected again continued its journey through the appeals channel, although it is not an obstacle to execute the delivery.

Upon returning to prison, he began his judicial offensive, which, apart from the battery of appeals, also included offering to testify before the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón, whose court processed the extradition request.

Hugo Armando Carvajal, former head of Venezuelan intelligence, arrested in Spain

*With information from the EFE agency