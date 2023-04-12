follow the crimes committed by false flower delivery men in Jaliscolink to process a subject who pretended to deliver an arrangement for rob a house in Guadalajara.

On March 30 at around 10:40 a.m., a man rang a bell at a house located on Calle Venus, in the Obrera neighborhood, where he was supposed to deliver a flower arrangement.

When the inhabitants of the house opened the door, the man who He was carrying a firearm, pushed them and three other subjects entered.including Eduardo L, who also goes by Edgar G.

subjects they took the residents up to the second floor where one of his three minor children was, they tied them all up and injured them with various blows to parts of their bodies.

The men began to take objects and money in cash, which amounted to 250 thousand pesosthey put everything in a suitcase that the fake florist was carrying.

The owner of the house managed to remove the belt and He retained the indicated until municipal police arrived.

Eduardo ‘L’ was made available to an agent of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Burglary area, who integrated a solid file and the case was prosecuted for the crime of qualified robbery.

The Control Judge considered that the evidence was sufficient to link the subject to the process and also issued a year of unofficial pretrial detentionas a precautionary measure.

Receive more news from Guadalajara by WhatsApp