In Crimea they asked to change the provisions of the law on borders with Ukraine

The Parliament of Crimea has addressed the State Duma and the Federation Council with a legislative initiative, the purpose of which is to change certain provisions of the federal constitutional law relating to borders with Ukraine and the delimitation of maritime space in the Sea of ​​Azov. This was announced by the head of the legislation committee of the Crimean parliament, Sergei Trofimov. His words lead RIA News.

As Trofimov noted, the Republic of Crimea no longer has land borders with Ukraine. In addition, the Sea of ​​Azov became an internal sea of ​​the Russian Federation. Accordingly, the provisions on the delimitation of maritime space in this case also lost their meaning. “Based on this, we are bringing the document into compliance,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to the deputy, changes to the federal constitutional law will be adopted by the lower and upper houses of the Russian parliament in a short time. Next, it will be sent for consideration to the State Duma and the Federation Council and must be adopted by a qualified majority. “The question is obvious, I think there will be no difficulties with its adoption in the autumn session,” Trofimov said.

Trofimov also reported that when issuing a decree on the transfer of Crimea from the RSFSR to the Ukrainian SSR (Ukrainian SSR), the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR referred to a non-existent document. He explained that in its decree, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR decided to approve the joint proposal of the presidiums of the Supreme Councils of the RSFSR and the Ukrainian SSR on the transfer of the Crimean region, but such a document did not exist in nature.