The Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed to vehicles on the night of July 29

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed on the night of Monday, July 29. This was reported in Telegram– a channel dedicated to the operational situation at the facility.

The closure was recorded at 00:19 Moscow time. At 00:28, traffic was restored.

As of 5:00, there are 150 vehicles in line to cross the bridge from the Taman side. There is no line at the inspection point from the Kerch side.

On the night of July 29, a missile threat was declared in Crimea and Sevastopol. The air raid alert in Sevastopol lasted 20 minutes (from 00:19 to 00:40 Moscow time).