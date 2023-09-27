The Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic for the second time in a day

On the evening of Wednesday, September 27, the Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed to vehicles. Traffic is suspended for the second time in a day, this is stated in Telegram-channel about the operational situation on the bridge.

“Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers,” the message says. The publication appeared at 19:42 Moscow time. At the same time, at 19:00 there were no difficulties in getting to the inspection points on both sides of the bridge.

The last time traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked was on Wednesday morning for less than 20 minutes. Prior to this, travel was stopped for about an hour on Monday, September 25.

Earlier it was reported about the suspension of the Kerch ferry crossing in Crimea. The reason was worsening weather conditions. According to the Roshydromet department for Crimea, on September 26 and 27, the northeast wind was expected to increase to 20-25 meters per second on the peninsula. A storm warning was issued.