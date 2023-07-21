The operational headquarters of the Crimea announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean bridge due to air raids

On the Crimean bridge, traffic was suspended due to air raid signals, about this in Telegram– Channel reported the Operational Headquarters of the Republic of Crimea.

The bridge is temporarily closed. The air raid signal sounds. Everyone leave the bridge” Operational headquarters of the Crimea

A few minutes later it became known that traffic on the Crimean bridge was resumed after sounding alarms. The reasons for declaring the air raid alert are not specified.

In the evening of July 20, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Crimea reported that the work of the ferry across the Kerch Strait was temporarily suspended.

Related materials:

As of 22:00 (Moscow time), there were 450 vehicles in line from Taman, the waiting time was more than two hours. From the side of Kerch, about 240 cars turned out to be in a traffic jam.

According to information at 01:00 (Moscow time), 160 vehicles are in line for the inspection point from the Krasnodar Territory. From the side of the peninsula, there is no queue in front of the inspection point, clarified in Telegram– channel “Crimean bridge: operational information”.

The bridge was closed due to alarm twice

On the evening of July 20, air raid warnings were also sounded on the Crimean bridge. A queue of several hundred cars formed from the side of Kerch. Later there was information that the movement was resumed.

TelegramThe Shot channel reported that the announced air alert on the bridge is part of the exercises of the air defense forces. IN Telegram-Channel “Kryminform” also stated that the alarm was training.

On July 17, two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean bridge, as a result, the automobile part was damaged. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) declared the incident a terrorist attack.

After the incident, the Kerch ferry operated for freight transport, and cars used the roads passing through the annexed territories. Later on the same day it became known that the ferry began to work for passenger cars.

On the night of Tuesday, July 18, the Crimean bridge was opened to traffic. Movement along the damaged part is carried out along two lanes of the right span, while along the destroyed section of the car they move in reverse mode. Bilateral traffic on the damaged section of the bridge is planned to be launched on September 15, 2023, on the second side – by November 1.

See also Columns Christmas carols force the right mood Related materials:

Russians urged not to shoot video from the Crimean bridge

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy, urged the Russians not to shoot video from the Crimean bridge, since the enemy could take advantage of this.

He recalled that at present the country lives in the conditions of a special military operation (SVO), Ukrainian troops have already twice attacked the highway through the Kerch against. According to the official, in case of any threat, people and cars are removed from the bridge.

In such situations, please remain calm and forget about your phones. The enemy monitors chats and takes advantage of your video and hype Oleg Kryuchkov advisor to the head of Crimea on information policy

Kryuchkov confirmed that traffic on the Crimean bridge resumed after a temporary closure due to air raid warnings.

Earlier it became known that reports that a new terrorist attack had been committed on the Crimean bridge aroused the anger of the Russians. Valery Fedorov, director general of the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), spoke about this.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on October 8, 2022. Then a truck exploded on the bridge, and seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire, and two car spans collapsed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said that the special services of Ukraine were the customers and perpetrators of the attack.