Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended

The Crimean Bridge has been temporarily blocked to traffic, reports Telegram– channel “Crimean Bridge: operational information”.

“Motor vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily closed. We ask those on the bridge and in the inspection zone to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers,” the publication from 3:38 Moscow time says.

At 3:00 there were no queues to the inspection points from Kerch and Krasnodar Krai. The reason for the closure of traffic is not specified.

On the morning of July 14, a long queue of cars formed on the Crimean Bridge. There are 720 cars on the Taman side. The waiting time is about three hours.

On July 12, the highway was closed for 40 minutes. Then, from the Kerch side, the queue for passage consisted of 341 cars, the waiting time exceeded an hour.