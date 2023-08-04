Advisor to the head of the Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov confirmed that air defense worked on the peninsula

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, confirmed that the air defense system (air defense) had worked on the peninsula. He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to Kryuchkov, the air defense worked in several areas of Crimea – in which ones, he did not specify. “All objects were shot down,” he added. The adviser added that as a result of the incident, there were no injuries and no victims, and all services are working on the peninsula.

Earlier it was reported that residents of Feodosia reported loud sounds of explosions in the city. According to preliminary data, the air defense system worked in the city.

On July 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine tried to attack Crimea at night using drones. Russian air defense systems and electronic warfare (EW) systems managed to destroy all 25 drones. As a result of the attack, there were no injured or destroyed objects either.