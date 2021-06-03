Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Crimea Yevgeny Kabanov said that the peninsula is fully provided with water for another year ahead.

“We can confidently assure that Crimea is provided with water for at least a year. In addition, a number of measures are now being carried out related to the construction of new water intakes, which will give an additional volume of water to the water supply system of our cities … economic forum.

He also added that at the moment in Simferopol, work has begun on the repair of water supply, the cost of which is about 1.5 billion rubles. Subsequently, the system will help reduce water losses on the peninsula.

On May 26, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that the worst moment with the republic’s water supply had passed. According to him, the situation will only get better in the future. Drinking water supply has been stabilized in Simferopol and Yalta, where water is not supplied only at night. Soon, as he pointed out, the problem in Alushta will have to be resolved; for this, the Solnechnogorsk reservoir for 8 million cubic meters will be created. m, it is expected that it will be filled with water from the Jur-Dzhur waterfall.

To solve the problem of water supply in Crimea, it is also planned to build desalination plants. The first structure will appear in Yalta in late 2022 – early 2023. According to Kabanov, the next unit can be built in the western part of Crimea – the village of Frunze, Saki region.

The problem with water supply in Crimea arose in 2014, when Ukraine unilaterally cut off water from the Kherson region that came through the North Crimean Canal, which provided up to 90% of the peninsula’s needs.

The Russian government has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure a reliable water supply to the peninsula. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the problem with the water supply to Crimea will be resolved and the authorities will not save on this.