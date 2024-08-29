According to the criteria of

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The most common frauds include identity theftcommonly associated with users of credit cards. This crime is committed with the explicit purpose of to obtain financial gains by the scammer. According to a study, Florida tops the list for the most frauds per person.

According to FTC data, the most common type of fraud complaint received was related to credit agencies, information providers and Report users. During the period from January to September there was a total of 862,506 complaints.

The report prepared by USA Today ensures that Florida It is a critical point for credit card fraud. Breaking it down, the city of Miami receives more than any other city with 1,686 complaints per 100,000 residents.

The cities with the most fraud in the United States

Fraud has become extremely common in the United Statesbut credit cards have become common currency. Of the major cities that have the most people wanted to be or were scammed, Another one from Florida appearsin addition to Miami.

According to the report, the Sunshine State ranked among the top five states with the highest fraud rates. The city of Sebastian, also received 1,573.30 complaints on average for every 100,000 people.

Finally, the report reveals that 9 out of 10 Americans believe that fraud cases in the United States have increased in recent yearswhile two-thirds have seen increases in fraud attempts in their own lifetimes.