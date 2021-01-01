I.In the 18th century, “joke” refers to the characteristic of the “upper emotional forces” to draw amazing comparisons, to form creative analogies and metaphors and thus to arrive at informative conclusions in unheard of ways. Even if the joke has since been degraded to a mere joke, then to a humorous short story, it has found a refuge in the crime thriller in the classic Weimar of the MDR “crime scene”. Kira Dorn (Nora Tschirner) and Lessing (Christian Ulmen), lovers of the quotations, cultivate it together and as an attitude towards their cases. Dorn is the active person, Lessing the contemplative – a perfect couple who now live together with a son named Zwerg (Jona Truschkowski) in a house in need of renovation, which used to be the restaurant “Der fein Geist”.

In the eponymous “Tatort” episode, a robber who is after money messengers makes Weimar unsafe. First he ambushes the manager of the company “Geist Security” in front of a jewelry store, then he steals the daily income from the casino, both times he murdered the messenger with a shot in the head. Dorn and Lessing are on his heels before he escapes in the underground labyrinth of the park cave. Wrapped in pink mist from the cash box, both lose sight. Lessing has a graze on his arm, which doesn’t bother him, but his wife does. Dorn sends him to the hospital, where they later hear the suspicious John Geist (Ronald Zehrfeld) at the hospital bed. What’s going on in the strange security company that seems like close family?

Little remains what it seems

Jokes as the ability to form metaphors: Murmel Clausen’s script and Mira Thiel’s staging (also screenplay collaboration) have plenty of that. Her accomplice is Moritz Anton’s camera. Together, not only carefully arranged pictures and scenes succeed, but also a dramaturgy with a double bottom and an excess of meaning that amazes. “The fine spirit”, cranky like other Weimar cases, humorous as usual, has the effect, rolled up from the end, like a story that could have happened to the Wiesbaden HR investigator Murot (Ulrich Tukur). Little remains what it seems.

While Dorn and boss Kurt Stich (Thorsten Merten) are researching the environment of Geist and come across an illegal parrot breeding business, in which administrative clerk Maike Viebrock (Inga Busch) has a hand in it, security employee and sandman collector Pierre Mahlig (Florian Kroop) behind bars. On the day of the murder, he had eaten sushi at the Greek’s, the most suspicious route to an upset alibi. None of the troops, who maintain their cohesion in the haka, a sweat-inducing holy ritual (“performed with the greatest respect for the Maori culture”), want to burden him. All of Geist’s employees are re-socialized criminals, stick together like bad luck and brimstone. Your employer, who has converted a camper van into a sauna in the factory hall and works as a heavyweight bird whisperer among palm trees, macaws and cockatoos, holds his hands protectively over everyone. And everyone is as grateful as Kerstin Brune (Jördi’s grief). Who wanted them bad?

Settings with a love of detail, talking backdrops and utensils also conceal clues to decipher in this, in the end quite unusual, Weimar “crime scene”. As in “The crazy Iwan”, when Lessing and Dorn were once stuck in a glass maze at the fairground, getting lost and finding it again plays a special role in “The fine spirit”. You have to say goodbye to Kurt Stich. It fell to his office of all people to set up the Thuringian department against cybercrime. For someone who first photographs his farewell speech with the smartphone on the computer and then places it on the copier to get a paper version, this is difficult to bear. Not only police officer “Lupo” (Arndt Schwering-Sohnrey) ponders the successor. For Dorn and Lessing’s son, dwarf, it would be jacket like pants, whether it affected mom or dad. The main thing is that his imagined friend Tifftoff (Wanja Valentin Kube) gets his own room. For Dorn even hired the architect, who redesigned the Anna Amalia library because Lessing wanted a library. That must be love. Joke and love in Weimar – what could fit better in the most humanistic series of “crime scenes”.

The crime scene: The fine spirit runs on New Year’s Day at 8:15 p.m. on ARD.