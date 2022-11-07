It was a night of October 9 of this year, when three boys met on the outskirts of the city of Mariano Acosta, in Argentina. They had met in a nearby place and together they had left for a vacant lot, in order to share around a campfire. Or so it seemed.

Nicolás Cernadas was found on the afternoon of Monday, October 10, by a neighbor in the area. His face down and semi-calcined body caught the attention of the local, who immediately called the authorities.

It was a matter of hours for the news to appear in all the media. Radio, written press and television. The police were looking for those who could recognize the body and that was when Héctor Miranda – Nicolás’s uncle – and his wife Sandra they realized that, by the clothing of the corpse, the protagonist of the story was his little nephew.

The minor had had some confrontations with his companions on previous occasions.

The key piece was the gray and black t-shirt that was half burned. From there, little by little, everything began to square. But it wasn’t until the boy’s aunt saw the birthmark on his back that she was able to confirm that he really was the child in her custody.

However, they still couldn’t believe it. They had no idea why or who would do such a thing to a 13 year old.

The first clues were found in a security camera near the land where the body was found. A camera had recorded the moment when the victim was of his own free will with the other two children.

This is how Nicolás Alexander Cernadas, the 13-year-old boy, was with his two murderers, 14 and 17, before taking him to a vacant lot where they beat him and set fire to Merlo. pic.twitter.com/H9OUHJZmJI – Merlo Real (@Merlo_Real) October 14, 2022

Together they walked quietly. Which means at first that Nicholas did not know what was going to happen.

A case that goes beyond school bullying



The minor had been the victim of bullying and bullying by his neighbors.

The defendants are two minors. The youngest, 14 years old, turned himself in at the sixth police station in Merlo, in the city of Mariano Acostatwo days after the crime. While the teenager, 17, was arrested on October 13.

According to his family, Nicolás suffered from bullying, because his classmates made fun of him and his life story. The little boy had been left at the age of five in the custody of his maternal uncles, when his mother was no longer able to take care of him. On the other hand, he never got to know his father, which is why his only family was Héctor, Sandra and his cousin Johana.

For the crime of Nicolás Alexander, they arrested two minors, 14 and 17 years old. They were “friends” of his. They made fun of him for being an orphan, they murdered him by throwing him into a fire and they filmed the event. They believe that anger and pleasure characterized this Homicide. pic.twitter.com/mlreIU4Dyj – Caro Bisgarra (@caritobisgarra) October 13, 2022

“Nicolás told us that in the group they told him he was an ‘orphan of m…’ and that made him feel bad. They took him to that place knowing that they were going to kill him, they planned everything“, assured Johana for the Argentine media ‘El Perfil’.

Together they lived in a house in Merlo, with all possible comforts. Still, Cernadas used to run away from home, not because he felt uncomfortable, but because he was always looking for his mom. This was the reason why, when he disappeared that night, his family did not issue any type of alarm or complaint.

However, they never expected that such a tragedy could happen. Héctor told the ‘Télam’ agency that Those two boys had already had an altercation with the 13-year-old minor, at Elementary School No. 30 Federico José Zorraquín.

The conversations between the two minors who murdered 13-year-old Nícolas Cernadas in Mariano Acosta. The victim had no parents. The killers nicknamed him “The Orphan”. The messages: “Gaby is already shit.” “I know friend. But he remains guilty of conscience”. Horror https://t.co/vQWFgmfuCK pic.twitter.com/NKREOe7QED – Rodrigo Alegre (@rodrialegre) October 13, 2022

“There was a problem between Nicolás and this 14-year-old boy over a girl who is a friend of his. She agreed to talk to Nicolás and this boy was jealous, I don’t know, ”she commented. After this, the two children met in a ‘hand to hand’, where both were injured.

Days later, that’s when the murder took place. The evidence not only lies in the testimonies that ensured that the boy suffered from school bullying, but also that it is on the phones of the perpetrators.

One of them recorded the entire process. In the video you can see how the young man is kneeling next to the fire, talking to them. In addition, the authorities also found an Instagram conversation, where one of them wrote: “Cat, they found it where we left it.”

The talk continued and made it clear that the two were the perpetrators of the crime.

The two young men involved



The minors will remain in detention centers.

The homicide was investigated by the prosecutor’s office of the Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Forum, where prosecutor Aldana Zingg was in charge of the case.

The autopsy revealed that Nicolás was burned alive, after having suffered several injuries from a sharp object. Later, according to the report made by the forensic doctor who examined the body, the minor died of a “traumatic cardiorespiratory arrest, caused by diffuse alveolar injury caused by exposure to a source of heat energy”. In other words, his windpipe was charred by inhaling the smoke from the fire.

🟡 The Buenos Aires town of Mariano Acosta, Merlo, is still in shock over the brutal crime of Nicolás Alexander Cernadas, the 13-year-old teenager who was found semi-calcined in a field. pic.twitter.com/Hdno91m7ef — LA 100 (@la100fm) October 14, 2022

The 14-year-old, accompanied by his parents, was the one who confessed to the crime at the sixth police station in Merlo. This, as dictated by Argentine law, He was dismissed and will remain interned in an educational center for minorsaccording to the media ‘Infocielo’.

On the other hand, under the crime of ‘simple homicide’, the Juvenile Responsibility Prosecutor No. 2 ruled that the 17-year-old will remain housed in a closed detention center by Mariano Acosta.

