Dismayed, angry, that’s how we Ecuadorians are. But the indignation produced by a political assassination of this magnitude should not blind us. They have taken away the right to life of thousands, but they cannot take away our right to suspicion. Here I propose a contextual analysis to interpret the logic of the political assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The activation of the political assassination is part of the macabre sequence that the country has been experiencing since January 2018, when the first car bomb exploded at the police station in San Lorenzo, province of Esmeraldas. Since then, the upward spiral of criminal violence has not ceased: the previous year, Ecuador reached the highest homicide rate in its history: 26.6 per 100,000 inhabitants. And this year it could reach 40.

The purpose of all political assassination is to “promote” or “prevent” specific policies, values, practices or norms relating to the way of life of a collectivity. With the death of Villavicencio objectives are achieved in both directions.

On the one hand, the organized crime networks that have infiltrated the state apparatus prevent Villavicencio from continuing to be the most recalcitrant denouncer of political-criminal ties. His documented complaints filed with the State Attorney General’s Office point to highly sensitive economic sectors such as the oil industry, the energy sector, mining and drug trafficking. They also prevent him from reaching the presidency of the Republic and putting into practice his campaign promise: “Finish with the mafias.”

But Villavicencio’s death must also be interpreted in the other direction. His assassination promotes the militaristic strategy of the “war on drugs” implemented by the Government of Guillermo Lasso, with the auspices of the United States. Therefore, the candidacies that offer a “strong hand” are strengthened as never before.

In a region like Latin America, fatigued by the failure of the “war on drugs” that has left a trail of death and great fortunes in the shadow of the political power of the day, common sense dictated a change of strategy. And something of this was happening in this short electoral campaign. The public debate was not anchored exclusively in insecurity and violence, but in the economic policy of the new Government. But the recent political assassinations carry an insurmountable gravitational weight in favor of the agenda. securitist.

I suspect that the political assassination of the mayor of Manta (Manabí), on July 25, and of Fernando Villavicencio in Quito (Pichincha), on August 9, have a clear political-electoral background. Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí are the most populated provinces in Ecuador and except for Guayas, the other two had not experienced such an acute episode of visibility of criminal violence.

The innumerable evidence of criminal infiltration into state security institutions explains why prison massacres continue, and I suspect they also explain why Fernando Villavicencio was killed so easily, despite police custody.

The successful presidential candidacy will ride a terrified and confused society.