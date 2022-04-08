The Judicial Department published, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, an awareness video about the penalty for drug trafficking in the country, explaining that the crime of drug trafficking is punishable by death.

To watch the video, click the link.

Courthouse on Twitter: The crime of drug trafficking is punishable by death

For a safe society.. inform the prosecution.. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/D9w0daxjF3 – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) April 8, 2022



