This is what happened in Al-Warsha Street in Al-Marj area, north of Cairo, where a young man was killed 20 days before his wedding night by the owner of a furniture showroom who went to buy movables to marry him.

After a year-long engagement, Mohammed Al-Sharqawi, 25, who works as a tour guide, decided to reunite him with his love story partner who works as an Arabic language teacher, and set a wedding date with her family.

Several months before the wedding, the young man wandered among the furniture fairs to choose and buy the furniture for the new house, until he agreed with one of the owners of the fairs to manufacture the furniture for him specifically instead of buying it ready-made.

He agreed with the furniture dealer to pay part of the price of the furniture in principle, and to pay the rest of the amount at the time of receipt.

On the scheduled date of receipt, the young man in his twenties went to the furniture exhibition, only to be surprised that the merchant had sold the agreed-upon pieces of furniture to another person and asked him to wait for another period, which is not possible because the wedding date is approaching.

A verbal altercation erupted between the groom and the furniture dealer, and when the victim demanded a refund of the advance amount, the dealer refused, and the matter escalated into a fist fight, after which the victim called his younger brother Youssef to seek help.

Youssef, the groom’s brother, attended, and was surprised that the owner of the exhibition and some of his workers continued to assault his brother, so he clashed with the owner of the exhibition, so the merchant took out a firearm from the folds of his clothes and fired several shots at the victim and his brother, hitting the groom with a bullet in the chest that killed him instantly, and he was wounded His brother Youssef was shot in the foot.

The father arrived, and his eldest son found the groom dead while the younger one was bleeding, so he appealed to the police, who were able to arrest the accused, and referred them to the prosecution, which ordered their detention pending investigations.

Ali Massad, a friend of the victim’s groom, told Sky News Arabia all the previous details, adding that Youssef, the groom’s brother, is undergoing treatment in the hospital and does not know that his brother has died so far.

Massad continued: “Muhammad was fluent in English, Hebrew, French and Chinese, pointing out that the victim was peaceful and of good character, and committed to prayer.”

He said while crying: “The bullet that was aimed at Muhammad’s chest did not hit him alone, but it hit all the people of the area, where sadness fell on everyone, because of the end of an innocent young man days before his joy.”