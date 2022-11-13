The innocence of a girl prevented her from realizing that her worst enemy was a catechism teacher, who covered her true intentions with a flap of deceit and manipulative lies that managed to hide her bloodthirsty goal.

On March 27, 2009, the news of one of the murders that most shocked the citizens of the United States was released. It was the case of Sandra Cantú, a little girl of only 8 years of age, who was massacred by her best friend’s mom, Madison.

Melissa Huckaby was a Sunday school teacher in Tracy, California, and the single mother of the victim’s best friend, which attracted the attention of all the media, neighbors and acquaintances of the woman, as everyone wondered how it had been possible. that the idea of ​​having hurt a small and harmless girl passed through his mind.

(We recommend you read: The country where dyeing your hair, having a dirty car and saying covid is prohibited).

At the time Huckaby was found guilty, she was charged with kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse against Sandra Cantú and was taken to prison to serve her life sentence, according to ‘ABC’.

Tax records confirmed that the death of the minor occurred with malice and premeditationafter Huckaby repeatedly abused her.

On March 27, 2009, Cantú was in class as usual at Melville S. Jacobson Elementary School, where he was only in second grade. After leaving class, the little girl told her parents that she would be playing with one of her friends and, being 4:00 p.m. m, the girl returned to her house.

But it did not take long and she asked her parents for permission to go out again, this time, to another of her friends’ house, a situation in which her parents did not put any but and agreed to leave Cantú.

After a couple of hours the girl did not report again, time continued to pass and Cantú never returned home. Being seven at night, time when she always used to have dinner with her family, her parents could not despair of not knowing where her daughter was and went out to look for her.

(Keep reading: The terrible murder that Twitter solved from her home: this is how she deciphered the crime).

People who like drama, and who crave for media attention is ALWAYS going to get mad, regardless. This is not a perfect world. The employee was just doing her job reassuring the safety of the kid. Not all child molesters, predators, kidnappers look mean & ugly.

Ex. Melissa Huckaby. pic.twitter.com/YyIQGfbQa0 — 🧜‍♀️MadeInAmerica🇺🇸WithUnique🇲🇽MexicanParts💋 (@UmustLovAnimals) May 31, 2018

Without any results, the relatives of little Cantú decided to report the minor as missing to the local authorities. The Police arrived at the scene, where they began to collect information with witnesses, interrogate the residents of the sector and access security cameras, which allowed them to obtain some clues.

The images cast as the first suspect an adult who was kissing the girl on her lips, in a swimming pool in the neighborhood where the little girl lived. However, the video from the security cameras showed that what happened occurred two years earlier, when she was barely six years old.

The subject was identified as one of the girl’s neighbors and proceeded to be questioned by the FBI. However, hours later he was acquitted of guilt in Cantú’s disappearance, for which he was released.

10 days after the disappearance of the minor, on April 6, a suitcase with the body of Sandra Cantú was found during the routine drainage of an irrigation pond.



After the removal of the body, the forensic doctors determined that the girl had been beaten and sexually abused “with a foreign object before being suffocated, while the toxicology results showed that she had ingested Alprazolam, a drug used to treat the states of anxiety, especially in panic attacks, agoraphobia, panic attacks and intense stress”, according to ‘Fox News’.

When the officers found Cantú’s body, they suspected that the crime had been committed by a woman and the coincidences in the case cast the mother of the victim’s best friend, Melissa Huckaby, as the culprit.

(Also read: From a tender teacher to indoctrinating the Islamic State: “It’s a monster”).

According to ‘People’ magazine, on the same day that Cantu disappeared, Huckaby wrote a text message to Cantu’s mother that read, “Tell the police something was stolen from me today around 4 pm I don’t know if that makes it.” the difference or not.

The next day, Huckaby went to the police to speak with FBI agents and inform them that he had found a note on the ground, which read: “Cantu is locked in a stolen suitcase thrown into the water at Bacchetti Road and Whitehall Road,” he explained. the medium ‘NBC’.

However, the officers did not believe Huckaby’s statements and launched a misleading investigation, in which they were able to determine that she had a history of mental health problems, including borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The end of a senseless crime

As the investigations into Huckaby were carried out, more clues surfaced, determining that she had been the murderer. The FBI went to the neighborhood where the little girl and the alleged murderer lived, to review cameras in the sector.

I still can’t figure out why I did what I did. This is a question I will wrestle with for the rest of my life. See also Venezuelan migrants denounce separation of couples on the border between Mexico and the US.

The footage showed Cantú walking to Huckaby’s residence around 3:54 p.m. on March 27. They then showed that Huckaby was on his way to the church that was close to the neighborhood where he lived and quickly walked away. Officers went to the scene to inspect the church and found a bloodstained rolling pin, which, hours later, tested positive for Cantu’s DNA.

It was determined that the author of the murder of Sandra Cantú was the catechism teacher and mother of the victim’s best friend. On April 10 of the same year, Huckaby was indicted on drug charges involving a minor under the age of eight and a 37-year-old man. However, these charges were withdrawn, due to a plea agreement in which the murderer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping of the little girl, in order to avoid the death penalty.

Finally, Melissa Huckaby was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but she had the misfortune of never knowing the reason why she murdered the little girl, since she herself assured in her sentence: “I still cannot understand why I did what I did. This is a question I will wrestle with for the rest of my life.” Nevertheless, There is a theory on the part of the prosecutor in the case, who interpreted that she killed Cantú to get people’s attention.

You can also read:

Aston Hall: the dark psychiatric hospital that they experimented with poor children

The stingy richest woman in the world: she went to the charity doctor and did not buy soap

She killed him on Valentine’s Day: the famous bodybuilder’s crime against her husband

Terror in Cleveland: kidnapped and abused three young people in a basement for 10 years

Trends WEATHER