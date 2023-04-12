Sit-in in the central park of Gómez Plata (Antioquia) for the femicide of the minor Elizabeth Macías Ayala, on April 10, 2023. GÓMEZ PLATA PERSONALITY

The femicide of a 13-year-old girl in Gómez Plata, a town in northern Antioquia, has revealed the lack of protection for women in a region threatened by violence from the FARC and Clan del Golfo dissidents. The lifeless body of Elizabeth Macías, a seventh grade student, was found on Saturday in a ravine at the entrance to the municipality. A day later, the authorities announced the discovery of another dead person: a 35-year-old man was left wrapped in plastic bags on the highway that connects Gómez Plata with Medellín. On his corpse there was a paper with a handwritten message: “Women respect each other and girls more.”

The authorities are investigating the two deaths, while the only women’s organization in the town, the Martha Lina Gómez Association, calls for help. “Don’t leave us alone,” says one of the spokespersons to this newspaper. “In this place the war has been very hard. Elizabeth’s femicide is the tip of the iceberg of violence against women that has been silenced.” The murder of the minor has aroused the reaction of feminists and students from the only school in the municipality who took to the streets over the weekend to demonstrate against violence and this Tuesday they found themselves at the funeral of her companion.

Elizabeth was found dead from a shot to the head two days after she went missing, on the night of Easter Wednesday. As reported by the local newspaper The Colombianher mother said that since they lost track of her, they assumed that she had been held by Róbinson Estrada, known as The Rosea man that, according to the post, he had intimidated the family so that they would not report the closeness he maintained with the minor. La Rosa was the man the authorities found dead, with signs of torture and bound hand and foot, after Elizabeth’s murder.

Nelson Zapata, representative of Gómez Plata, says by phone that the community is “shocked”, but he prefers not to delve into the events that have paralyzed the town. “The authorities are investigating and they will be the ones to say how this crime occurred, which we repudiate and which should never have happened,” says Zapata, who speaks of the town of just over 10,000 inhabitants as a quiet place, which is popularly called ” the land of cordiality”, but who lives under the threat of armed groups such as the FARC dissidents or the Clan del Golfo.

“This is a territory of peace. The two murders that the authorities are investigating are the first that have been recorded in the whole year, ”she says. The vulnerability of minors in that area of ​​Antioquia, however, became evident last February, when Governor Aníbal Gaviria denounced that armed groups were present in at least ten schools in the north and northeast of the department. Gaviria made public what was happening in the region after some videos were released in which FARC dissidents were seen walking armed among the students inside a school in Yarumal. According to the governor, men from the Clan del Golfo did the same in an institution in El Bagre.

The exposure of the students was then alerted by human rights organizations and instances cas the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares), which investigates the conflict in Colombia. The incursion of armed groups into schools in that area of ​​Antioquia was identified as a risk scenario for minors and the Government, with the presence of President Gustavo Petro himself, called a meeting with authorities from the department and several of his ministers.

The case of Elizabeth Macías reveals that no measure that has been taken to protect the population from violence has been enough. Maritza Ayala, mother of the minor, told The Colombian that he feared reprisals if he reported the stalking of The Rose to your daughter. “We were afraid to act because we knew who this person was,” the woman told the local newspaper, to which she confirmed that her family was alerted by him, to the place where the girl’s body had been dumped.

De Róbinson Estrada has transcended what the authorities have said: that he was a 35-year-old man known under an alias. However, the way in which he was found, “bagged”, suggests that he could have belonged to an armed structure. The journalist Santiago Olivares-Tobón, who has followed the case, says that Elizabeth’s crime has exposed the “complexities” that exist in an area where armed groups operate that impose their law by force. The image of La Rosa’s corpse, which has circulated like a WhatsApp chain, reflects the harshness of a violence that has not yet been addressed. “The bagged people are usually news,” says the journalist, referring to a common practice among the armed gangs in Antioquia.

The Martha Lina Gómez Association, a name in memory of a woman who was murdered more than 20 years ago in the same town where Elizabeth is mourned today, calls for speed in the investigation into the latest femicide, which the authorities still point to “alleged”. “Clearly it is a femicide. She was a girl of just 13 years old. Any decision she made was influenced by an adult in a relationship of power. It is not worth being shy when calling things by her name, even less when it comes to a crime like this, ”says a spokesperson for the organization, who asks not to be mentioned by her own name because they work as a collective. This year in Antioquia at least 22 women have been murdered, but only in three cases has justice officially classified them as femicides.

