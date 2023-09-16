From the balcony of the well-decorated Town Hall Palace and in front of a Town Hall Square packed with people, the criers of the thirty-fourth edition of Carthaginians and Romans praised the festivities “unique in the world” and invited neighbors and visitors “to enjoy the events.” and parades”, but above all “of the ten days of festivities”. In a joking tone they warned: “If you don’t like noise, take a vacation.” The sports journalist Tomás Roncero and the soccer talk show host of Mega’s El Chiringuito de Jugones program, Cristóbal Soria, offered a lively and bitter dialogue in which the former played the role of a Punic warrior and the latter served as the general of a legion.

Both enjoyed it from the balcony of a Town Hall that served as a support for the images projected by ‘video mapping’ and from which confetti and cold fire were launched through cannons, which surprised the public.

The proclamation began after ten at night, more than half an hour late, due to the accumulation of small delays in the events that took place throughout the afternoon. They began at 1:30 p.m. with the departure of the sacred fire from the port of the Island, in Mazarrón. The Iter Ignis, journey of the Sacred Fire, was made this time running. On the itinerary, the torch, carried by about twenty relievers, passed the Cuesta del Valdelentisco, Tallante, Cuesta Blanca, Molinos Marfagones, San José Obrero and the Plaza de España, until it reached the Mons Arx Asdrúbalis, on the Molinete hill.

threatening clouds



There the lighting took place, before a good number of members of troops and legions who feared the worst due to the appearance of threatening clouds and lightning and a wind, which at times was uncomfortable. The cauldron was lit by Violeta Yébenes, from the Lusitana Cavalry. A spectacular fireworks display announced it to all of Cartagena.

Afterwards, the fire walked from hand to hand through the historic center, with stops at the Roman Theater, at the Invocation to the Capitoline Triad. The sacred fire arrived there from the hands of Javier Gisbert, the president of the Senate, and Elena Ruiz, the director of the Roman Theater Museum. There, three hundred revelers sitting in the stands attended a dance show and the lighting of another cauldron, in addition to enjoying a fireworks display.

Both remembered the Mar Menor, “a natural paradise” and said goodbye with a “Viva Cathago” and a “Viva Roma”

After that, and all together, they moved to the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to attend the proclamation. There, for more than an hour, some very elaborate light, sound and pyrotechnic effects and some computer projections took place using the façade of the Town Hall as a background, to remember the history of the festivities. There was also careful choreography.

On the stage placed in front of the stairs and after introducing the children’s characters, the harangues of the historical figures took place: Hannibal in command of the troops and Scipio at the head of the legions. Previously, Juan Manuel Ronda, an official of the City Council, received the title of Festero Honoris Causa, representing the Department of Celebrations. He has been collaborating with the parties for 34 years.

The attendees who packed the square, on this occasion, hardly had any difficulty listening to them without stridency as in previous years, thanks to the technical deployment carried out. The main groups then took the stage to pay their respects to those in attendance. Among the authorities were the mayor, Noelia Arroyo; the Minister of Tourism, Carmen Conesa, the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, and the president of the Federation of Troops and Legions, José Antonio Meca.

It was the turn of the two town criers, who mixed in their speech the praise of the festivities with abundant doses of humor and confrontations that the public liked. One of them was when Roncero said: “We Carthaginians will once again found Qart Hadast, a city that will last forever.” To that Soria responded: “Do not pay attention to this element, we will give these Punics a lesson in honor.” In his speeches they reviewed all the events and activities of the festivities.

«The tourist and cultural capital»



Regarding the city, Soria said that it is “unique and unmatched” and Roncero that “it is the tourist, cultural and sports capital.” They also had time for the Mar Menor “a natural paradise that is also another thorn in your hearts.” They both ended with a “Viva Carthago” and a “Viva Roma”.

After the opening ceremony, all participants left for the festival venue. At twelve at night it was inaugurated. By then, the fair was already running at full speed. And the music, the banquets and the good drinking will not stop in ten days.